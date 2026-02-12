Prime Video's Spider-Noir Looks Great – The Color Version Looks Downright Cowardly

Let's get this out of the way up front: The new Prime Video series "Spider-Noir" looks absolutely fantastic. Sure, its lineage and connection to the larger Spider-Verse might still be a little unclear; after all, Nicolas Cage voiced a Peter Parker version of Spider-Man Noir in "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," while Cage's Spider-Noir in this show is apparently Ben Reilly. Such nerdy quandaries hardly matter, however, as the series itself appears to be exciting, dynamic, and infused with Cage's signature brand of theatricality. It appears that showrunners Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot have a handle on keeping the series uniquely gritty while retaining a number of tropes and themes from the larger "Spider-Man" mythos. Not to mention, producers/developers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller certainly have an excellent track record with their "Spider-Verse" projects.

Perhaps the show's most attractive element is its aesthetic, as this "Spider-Noir" trailer demonstrates. In fact, most of the series' episodes were shot by cinematographer Darran Tiernan, a veteran of gorgeous shows like "The Penguin," "Barry," and "Westworld." "Spider-Noir" was filmed in Los Angeles in glorious black and white, giving the series an intentional look that always enhances black and white photography (as opposed to a still pretty but not as rich post-production process). Nevertheless, the show will not be streamed in black and white only, as the production has also put together a color version, dubbed "True-Hue," to be released simultaneously with the black and white one. And while this version certainly doesn't directly interfere with the black and white iteration, its existence sadly continues a long-standing cowardliness when it comes to presenting films and television that deserves to be eradicated.