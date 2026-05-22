How The Boys Series Finale Wastes Gen V's Best Characters
This post contains spoilers for "Gen V" and the series finale of "The Boys."
There are a lot of things that the series finale of "The Boys" gets right. Homelander (Antony Starr) meets an extremely satisfying (read: grisly) end, and Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) aptly adheres to his comic book fate. But while the finale is mostly cathartic, it fumbles some of the most fleshed-out characters from the spin-off series "Gen V." This flaw is complicated by the knowledge that "Gen V" has been canceled by Prime Video after two season. And because the series finale of "The Boys" was clearly designed with a third season of the spin-off in mind, it leaves the arcs for "Gen V" leads Marie Moreau (Jazz Sinclair), Jordan Li (London Thor/Derek Luh), and Emma Meyer (Lizze Broadway) open-ended after their brief appearance in the episode's first 10 minutes.
The series finale of "The Boys" opens with the aftermath of Frenchie's (Tomer Capone) death. We then shift to Annie (Erin Moriarty) speaking to Marie. Although Annie wants Marie and her friends to help transport non-supe survivors to Canada, Marie insists that she can do more. This is a valid request, as Marie spent most of her time training in "Gen V" Season 2, which ended with the declaration that the show's protagonists had become part of the resistance against Vought. Annie, however, deems the fight ahead too intense for these kids. But while this makes sense from an emotional standpoint, it invalidates Marie's status as a Chosen One — an element that was emphasized time and again in "Gen V."
Even Jordan and Emma, who appear briefly, aren't given much to do. Could the finale have incorporated the trio in a more meaningful way? Let's look at the possible paths it might've taken instead.
Marie and her friends deserved a meatier cameo in the Boys series finale
It's one thing to not have Marie be the one to defeat Homelander, but it's another to not have her participate in the final battle on "The Boys" at all. Two things can be true at the same time: It makes sense for "The Boys" to center its titular group as they take on Homelander, but Marie, Jordan, and Emma could've assisted them directly. If Vought Cinematic Universe creator Eric Kripke never really intended for the Godolkin kids to be a part of this decisive fight, what purpose does their presence serve at such a climactic moment? After all, transporting survivors is a task that could be carried out by any supe brave enough to stand up to Vought, and it doesn't require the "Gen V" kids to lend a hand.
Even so, Marie's final conversation with Annie offers some emotional closure. Annie draws a parallel between her hopeful past self and Marie, along the way coming to terms with her current jaded self and the way it mirrors Maeve (Dominique McElligott). It's a touching passing-the-torch moment, where Marie expresses how grateful she is to follow in Annie's footsteps. Once again, though, this scene was transparently written with more "Gen V" in mind, as Kripke already had plans for the show's Season 3 storyline.
Between the White House infiltration and Homelander's defeat, Marie and her friends could've easily played a part. Be it with a distraction or a staggering display of strength, the trio would've been able to take down Vought's underlings, setting the stage for the final confrontation. Instead, their absence from all the action simply feels jarring, especially when we consider Annie's previous repeated efforts to recruit them for Starlight's Resistance.
The Gen V kids are the only ray of hope in a post-Homelander world
It's important to note that the cancelation of "Gen V" came straight from Amazon, as Eric Kripke and his creative team were more than eager to finish its story. As it stands, it's possible they'll do just that with "Vought Rising," the upcoming "Boys" prequel series that's said to focus on characters like Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) and Stormfront (Aya Cash). Since Soldier Boy's fate in "The Boys" is left uncertain, the show may yet feature multiple timelines and find a way to incorporate the characters on "Gen V" into a world shaped by Homelander's death. Indeed, even with Homelander gone, Vought's grip on the U.S. hasn't loosened.
With Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito) resuming CEO duties, we're reminded of his declaration that Vought has never been a superhero business. Rather, it's a pharmaceutical company that continues to control popular narratives and experiment recklessly with Compound V. Although supes like Annie aren't done resisting them, the youth need to challenge Vought's propaganda as well. And who better to do so than Marie and her pals, who've been personally victimized by Vought-sponsored atrocities? Remember, it's only a matter of time a new Homelander emerges, as countless supes are still being treated as products of a broken and corrupt system.
Of course, all stories must end, lest the VCU fall prey to its own consumerist critique about endless sequels and multiverse ventures. That said, "Gen V" is an incomplete tale that deserves completion. Marie has undergone a hero's journey without a meaningful payoff, and the series finale of "The Boys" squanders the opportunity to make her presence count. Hopefully, then, the Godolkin kids will return in the near future.
"The Boys" and "Gen V" are streaming on Prime Video.