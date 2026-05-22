How The Boys Series Finale Wastes Gen V's Best Characters

This post contains spoilers for "Gen V" and the series finale of "The Boys."

There are a lot of things that the series finale of "The Boys" gets right. Homelander (Antony Starr) meets an extremely satisfying (read: grisly) end, and Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) aptly adheres to his comic book fate. But while the finale is mostly cathartic, it fumbles some of the most fleshed-out characters from the spin-off series "Gen V." This flaw is complicated by the knowledge that "Gen V" has been canceled by Prime Video after two season. And because the series finale of "The Boys" was clearly designed with a third season of the spin-off in mind, it leaves the arcs for "Gen V" leads Marie Moreau (Jazz Sinclair), Jordan Li (London Thor/Derek Luh), and Emma Meyer (Lizze Broadway) open-ended after their brief appearance in the episode's first 10 minutes.

The series finale of "The Boys" opens with the aftermath of Frenchie's (Tomer Capone) death. We then shift to Annie (Erin Moriarty) speaking to Marie. Although Annie wants Marie and her friends to help transport non-supe survivors to Canada, Marie insists that she can do more. This is a valid request, as Marie spent most of her time training in "Gen V" Season 2, which ended with the declaration that the show's protagonists had become part of the resistance against Vought. Annie, however, deems the fight ahead too intense for these kids. But while this makes sense from an emotional standpoint, it invalidates Marie's status as a Chosen One — an element that was emphasized time and again in "Gen V."

Even Jordan and Emma, who appear briefly, aren't given much to do. Could the finale have incorporated the trio in a more meaningful way? Let's look at the possible paths it might've taken instead.