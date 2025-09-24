Gen V Season 2 May Have Just Sealed Marie Moreau's Fate

This article contains spoilers for "Gen V" season 2, episode 4, "Bags."

So, Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) is now explicitly a Chosen One on a Hero's Journey. In "The Boys" universe. Surely, that will end well.

Before this episode, "Gen V" season 2 has already toyed with the idea of Marie being not just a hero, but the hero. In the season premiere, "New Year, New U," Starlight (Erin Moriarty) fits the proverbial cape on Marie by recruiting the bloodbending youngster as a Starlighter agent and tasking her with the mission of figuring out what the mysterious Project Odessa is. Marie and Jordan Li (London Thor and Derek Luh) even share a dark chuckle about it, noting that "Chosen Ones" tend to be white males of the Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), Neo of "The Matrix" fame (Keanu Reeves), and Frodo from "The Lord of the Rings" (Elijah Wood) variety.

"Bags," however, makes clear that this isn't a game anymore. During their training, Dean Cipher (Hamish Linklater) outright tells Marie that she's the whole point of both God U and the superpower-creating Project Odessa: The supe who has the potential to become the strongest of them all, up to and very possibly including "The Boys" big bad Homelander (Antony Starr). In other words, Marie is now looking at the exact Chosen One fate she has specifically pledged to avoid ... and given the franchise she's a part of, this new status paints a huge narrative target on her back.