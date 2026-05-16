Peter Jackson Compares Lord Of The Rings: The Hunt For Gollum To A DC Movie

Audiences are about to return to Middle-earth in a big way. Andy Serkis, the man who's played Gollum in all of Peter Jackson's J.R.R. Tolkien adaptations to date, is now set to direct "The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum." Filming will begin any day now, with the movie taking place roughly between the events of Jackson's "The Hobbit" and "Lord of the Rings" trilogies. And while Jackson isn't directing "The Hunt for Gollum," he's still creatively involved, having gone and compared the film to one of the most successful DC Comics-based movies of all time.

In an interview with IndieWire, Jackson discussed Serkis' "Lord of the Rings" in-betweenquel and compared it to 2019's DC's big gamble turned $1 billion box office smash "Joker." Starring Joaquin Phoenix and directed by Todd Phillips, the film provided an origin story for Batman's most notorious villain. On paper, it wouldn't seem to have much in common with a "Lord of the Rings" movie, but Jackson went on to explain how the two are similar:

"We were thinking about the original 'Joker' film, the one with Joaquin Phoenix. The way that explored the Joker's psychology while it was telling a story. We've got the story that's in the appendices, and we'll tell that story, but we'll tell it from an internal Gollum perspective. You're taking written things by Tolkien and filming them from a certain POV, and that means you have to get inside his head. I've got no particular desire to get inside Gollum's head [laughs]. Andy Serkis can do that himself."

In essence, "The Hunt for Gollum" will dive into Gollum's psychology similar to the way that "Joker" dove into the mind of the Clown Prince of Crime.