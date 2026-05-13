Why Peter Jackson Isn't Directing The Lord Of The Rings: The Hunt For Gollum
Peter Jackson will forever be synonymous with Middle-earth. As the director of "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy, he crafted the one fantasy movie franchise to rule them all, one that has grossed nearly $6 billion at the global box office (including "The Hobbit" trilogy). So, when it was revealed that a new "LOTR" movie was in the works at Warner Bros., entitled "The Hunt for Gollum," it might have come as a bit of a surprise that Jackson wasn't going to be in the director's chair.
Instead, Andy Serkis is directing the new "Lord of the Rings" movie with Jackson producing. Serkis is the one who brought Gollum to life on screen and he also was the second unit director on "The Hobbit" movies. Speaking recently at Cannes (via Deadline), Jackson explained why he's not directing the movie. In short, he simply felt it would be more interesting to have Serkis tell this particular story:
"I could have directed it, but I thought, I've done that...It would be more interesting with this particular story –which takes place between Hobbit and Lord of the Rings — if Andy Serkis directed it."
Setting aside the fact that Serkis' "Animal Farm" based on the classic book flopped at the box office recently, he's much, much more than just an accomplished actor known for his work in the motion capture space. He's directed movies like "Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle" and "Venom: Let There Be Carnage." Serkis knows how to direct movies at a large scale and knows the world of Middle-earth as well as just about anyone. Jackson and WB entrusting this story to him makes a great deal of sense.
Peter Jackson is letting Andy Serkis tell Gollum's story his way
Andy Serkis has said he felt like his job as Gollum was never finished. Now, he'll get the chance to truly put a bow on his work as the beloved character. As Peter Jackson says, "The Hunt for Gollum" seeks to fill in some gaps between the trilogies, with many key players returning. Elijah Wood will be back as Frodo, as will Ian McKellen as Gandalf.
Jamie Dornan has been cast as a young Aragorn, as Viggo Mortensen won't be reprising the role. Serkis and WB would have had to do some de-aging magic to make that happen, so that particular recasting makes sense. Filming is expected to begin very soon with a late 2027 release date set. Speaking a bit further at Cannes, Jackson touched a bit on what fans can expect from this forthcoming return to Middle-earth.
"It's an internal story about Gollum's psychology and addiction. It's a personal story to Gollum. Andy knows this guy better than anybody. I didn't think about me. The more exciting version of this movie is if Any Serkis made it. I'm leaving it to him. I'm here to help where I can. but I don't interfere. I've given him as much freedom as I can..."
In addition to this movie, another new "Lord of the Rings" movie has brought in Stephen Colbert to co-write the script. Colbert's late-night show is about to go off the air and he is a noted "LOTR" super-fan. Warner Bros. is going all-in on the franchise once again. The studio also released the animated "The War of the Rohirrim" in 2024.
"The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum" hits theaters on December 17, 2027.