Why Peter Jackson Isn't Directing The Lord Of The Rings: The Hunt For Gollum

Peter Jackson will forever be synonymous with Middle-earth. As the director of "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy, he crafted the one fantasy movie franchise to rule them all, one that has grossed nearly $6 billion at the global box office (including "The Hobbit" trilogy). So, when it was revealed that a new "LOTR" movie was in the works at Warner Bros., entitled "The Hunt for Gollum," it might have come as a bit of a surprise that Jackson wasn't going to be in the director's chair.

Instead, Andy Serkis is directing the new "Lord of the Rings" movie with Jackson producing. Serkis is the one who brought Gollum to life on screen and he also was the second unit director on "The Hobbit" movies. Speaking recently at Cannes (via Deadline), Jackson explained why he's not directing the movie. In short, he simply felt it would be more interesting to have Serkis tell this particular story:

"I could have directed it, but I thought, I've done that...It would be more interesting with this particular story –which takes place between Hobbit and Lord of the Rings — if Andy Serkis directed it."

Setting aside the fact that Serkis' "Animal Farm" based on the classic book flopped at the box office recently, he's much, much more than just an accomplished actor known for his work in the motion capture space. He's directed movies like "Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle" and "Venom: Let There Be Carnage." Serkis knows how to direct movies at a large scale and knows the world of Middle-earth as well as just about anyone. Jackson and WB entrusting this story to him makes a great deal of sense.