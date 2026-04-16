How Old Is Aragorn In The Hunt For Gollum? The Lord Of The Rings Recasting Explained

Aragorn will officially have a new face in Peter Jackson's cinematic Middle-earth canon. "The Hunt for Gollum" has finally cast its young Aragorn, and Jamie Dornan ("Fifty Shades Of Grey," "Belfast") will be donning the mantle of Strider. Dornan is 43 years old as of this writing. Viggo Mortensen was right around the same age when principal photography for "The Lord of the Rings" took place back in the late '90s (he's in his late 60s now), so on the surface, Dornan is a good pick as far as consistency goes.

But the age question surrounding the actors does raise a question: How old is Aragorn supposed to be in the "Hunt for Gollum" story? The short answer, according to author J.R.R. Tolkien's source material: He's around 70 years old when the story starts, and will be around 78 when the main story plays out. If that seems old, remember that Aragorn is in his late 80s during "The Lord of the Rings" (making him one of the older members of the Fellowship of the Ring).

It's not too hard to connect the dots here. In the story, Aragorn always looks younger than his age. Originally, Mortensen fit that bill easily enough, and Dornan is in a similarly appropriate time of life. The challenge would have been bringing Mortensen back over a quarter of a century after filming the original trilogy. Almost certainly, it would have involved some sort of de-aging technology — and based on how fans reacted to Orlando Bloom's "Hunt For Gollum" tease about AI de-aging, that would have been a very risky roll of the dice.