10 Best Pirate Movies Of All Time, Ranked
Just as the cowboy archetype has endured for decades in cinemas worldwide, so too has that of the pirate. From romanticized depictions of its period piece golden age to more modern takes on piracy, the archetype has been surprisingly robust. The pirate genre is also an incredibly malleable one, from family-friendly live-action and animated features delving into its tropes to much more grounded and mature fare. Simply put, if you love pirates, you have a wide range of movies to choose from celebrating those seafaring scalawags.
With that in mind, we're highlighting the greatest pirate movies to ever grace the silver screen. Whether it's classic swashbuckling capers or sci-fi reimaginings of the genre's timeless tropes, there are quite a few films to choose from. The underlying criteria is that these movies all feature pirates in prominent roles and the associated genre elements throughout each of their narratives. These are the 10 best pirate movies of all time, ranked.
10. The Crimson Pirate
Burt Lancaster produced and starred in the 1952 action comedy "The Crimson Pirate," trying his own hand at buccaneer fun. Lancaster plays Captain Vallo, a 19th century pirate cruising the Caribbean and raiding various ships that crosses his path. Vallo and his crew become involved with a power struggle for control of a remote island, effectively becoming freedom fighters. Along the way, Vallo strikes up a romance with a local woman named Consuelo (Eva Martok), who's involved in the resistance against the island's cruel baron.
"The Crimson Pirate" is one of the few perfect Burt Lancaster movies, and that undeniable sense of fun is clear from the start. Often sporting a huge grin and as limber on-screen as ever, Lancaster is an absolutely magnetic presence. The action set pieces are bananas, with the climax bringing a particularly zany self-aware quality to the fight, but it somehow works within the wider narrative. At once a gentle parody and celebration of the genre, "The Crimson Pirate" has fun with the familiar tropes.
9. Treasure Planet
The 2002 animated movie "Treasure Planet" is among Disney Animation's biggest flops ever, but this shouldn't turn away audiences today. A spacefaring sci-fi take on Robert Louis Stevenson's quintessential pirate story "Treasure Island," the Disney flick takes place in a cosmic setting where space travel and aliens are common. Young Jim Hawkins (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) discovers a holographic treasure map on a faraway planet and joins an expedition to recover it. However, the crew is secretly full of pirates, led by the ship's cunning cook John Silver (Brian Murray), threatening to make this a one-way trip.
"Treasure Planet" is among the most gorgeously rendered theatrical features that Disney Animation ever produced, blending multiple styles and techniques to create its cosmic vision. Unfortunately, the box office earnings didn't quite live up to the film's artistic ambitions given its hefty price tag. Financial performance aside, the 2002 movie is a bold reimagining of the classic story, delivering a sweeping, interstellar scope that elevates the material. And given how much "Treasure Island" informs pirate fiction, don't expect "Treasure Planet" to be the only adaptation of it on this list.
8. Muppet Treasure Island
Case in point, Disney had an earlier "Treasure Island" adaptation on its hands with the 1998 live-action movie "Muppet Treasure Island." This iteration of the story retains the novel's 18th century setting, but a significant portion of the cast is populated by familiar Muppets. Among the human cast are Kevin Bishop as Jim Hawkins and Tim Curry as wily pirate Long John Silver. Muppets fill out much of the remaining cast, including Kermit the Frog (Steve Whitmire) as Captain Smollett and Miss Piggy (Frank Oz) as Ben Gunn.
Much as it did with "Muppet Christmas Carol," Jim Henson's fan-favorite figures faithfully tell the broader narrative in their own usual way in "Muppet Treasure Island." The jokes come in fast and furious and the live-action actors are clearly having a ball with the proceedings, especially Curry. The movie is broadly family-friendly, but there are plenty of jokes intended for older, savvier audiences without becoming unsavory for young viewers, maintaining a delicate balance. Easily one of the highest-ranked Muppet movies, "Muppet Treasure Island" offers a fresh retelling of Stevenson's story as only Henson's creations can.
7. Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl
For whatever reason, Disney really has knocked it out of the park when it comes to cinematic pirate stories. This includes the start of its "Pirates of the Caribbean" film series, "The Curse of the Black Pearl," based on the popular theme park ride. Set in the early 18th century, the British colony of Port Royal is raided by a supernaturally cursed pirate crew led by Hector Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush). Determined to save his love Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley), young blacksmith Will Turner (Orlando Bloom) teams up with pirate Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) to rescue her.
It's easy to forget how great an adventure "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl" is compared to its bloated sequels. The movie is surprisingly dark and violent, complete with throat slittings and shootings, albeit tastefully done to retain its PG-13 rating. Depp delivers what's probably the most widely beloved role of his career — certainly one of the most personally lucrative — and his performance still holds up wonderfully. The start of a beloved franchise and still its cinematic pinnacle, "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl" is a genuinely fantastic supernatural swashbuckler.
6. Peter Pan (1953)
Yet another Disney pirate movie to include here is the studio's 1953 adaptation of author J.M. Barrie's "Peter Pan." Though the movie's protagonist (Bobby Driscoll) is the high-flying fantasy personification of youthful arrested development, pirates do play a major role in the story. This includes the seafaring Captain Hook (Hans Conried), a pirate who leads his crew in an obsessive feud with Pan. This culminates in a showdown on Hook's pirate ship as Peter moves to rescue his friends and sic a massive crocodile on the pirate that once traumatized him.
Over 70 years after its initial release, there is a lot to grapple with "Peter Pan" in terms of its prominent culturally insensitive material. But apart from the movie's unfortunate foray into how it treats indigenous populations, which is no small thing, the film does bring an escapist fun fitting its protagonist. Its depiction of Captain Hook popularized the pirate archetype for generations, memorably reinforced by Dustin Hoffman's live-action portrayal in "Hook" nearly 40 years later. Another all-age friendly gateway into the genre, the 1953 "Peter Pan" stands as one of Disney's best animated movies from the mid-20th century.
5. The Sea Hawk (1940)
One of Hollywood Golden Age actor Errol Flynn's most prolific collaborators was with director Michael Curtiz, with whom he made movies like "The Adventures of Robin Hood." Among the more underrated projects the two worked on together was the 1940 action-adventure movie "The Sea Hawk." Flynn stars as English privateer Geoffrey Thorpe, who leads his crew to raid Spanish ships bearing treasure from colonies in the Americas to derail Spain's dominance of the high seas. Along the way, Thorpe falls in love with Spanish noblewoman Doña María (Brenda Marshall) and exposes a traitor in the court of Queen Elizabeth I (Flora Robson).
Flynn brings all the easygoing swagger to "The Sea Hawk" that made his performance in "The Adventures of Robin Hood" so memorable. Similarly, Flynn brings a seemingly effortless physicality to the movie's action set pieces, including its standout swashbuckling sword fights. The film also boasts a strong supporting cast, including veteran actors Claude Rains and Alan Hale, the latter of whom starred alongside Flynn's Robin Hood two years prior. An excellent swashbuckler from Flynn and Curtiz, "The Sea Hawk" continues to take full advantage of Flynn at his likable prime.
4. Castle in the Sky
Several classic Studio Ghibli movies prominently feature pirates, like the high-flying 1992 film "Porco Rosso." But the Hayao Miyazaki movie that arguably incorporates pirates the best is the very first Studio Ghibli animated feature, "Castle in the Sky." The movie follows orphan children Sheeta and Pazu, with Sheeta in possession of a necklace with a magical crystal capable of reaching the titular mythical castle. The two are being pursued by various factions, including a host of pirates, all of whom want the crystal for themselves.
To be clear, the pirates in "Castle in the Sky," as the title suggests, are sky pirates, basically riding the aerial equivalent of jet skis. That adds to the buoyant fun of the film as Miyazaki crafts a soaring modern fairy tale. Even as Miyazaki's sophomore feature and inaugural work with Studio Ghibli, he creates a steady sense of wonder as its two protagonists uncover the forgotten majesty of their world. One of the more accessible Miyazaki movies for younger audiences while maintaining a healthy amount of spectacle, "Castle in the Sky" is a beautiful stratospheric odyssey.
3. Captain Phillips
Easily the most grounded entry on this list and the only one overtly based on a true story, "Captain Phillips" depicts the 2009 hijacking of a cargo ship. The 2013's titular protagonist, played by Tom Hanks, leads a container ship around the Horn of Africa towards Kenya. Despite precautions taken by Phillips and his crew, the ship is tailed and boarded by Somalian pirates led by Abduwali Muse (Barkhad Abdi). Phillips tries to find a way to get his crew to safety as rescue teams amass around the hijacked ship and the pirates grow more violently frustrated.
Yes, "Captain Phillips" features different pirates than the common pop culture archetype, but it is still very much a pirate movie. Filmmaker Paul Greengrass maintains a steady verisimilitude throughout, making audiences feel like they're a fly on the wall as the incident unfolds. This is matched by fantastic performances from Hanks and Abdi, with the film standing as one of the best Tom Hanks movies. A showcase for Greengrass's usual intensely grounded work, "Captain Phillips" places viewers right in the middle of a real-world crisis on the high seas.
2. Captain Blood (1935)
The first creative pairing between Errol Flynn and Michael Curtiz remains their best pirate movie and one of their best collaborations overall. The duo first worked together on the 1935 adaptation of "Captain Blood," based on the 1922 novel of the same name by Rafael Sabatini. Flynn plays 17th century Irish doctor Peter Blood, who is falsely accused of treason and sold into slavery in Jamaica by the English crown. Escaping by sea, Blood becomes a pirate captain, developing a growing reputation as he raids enemy warships, eventually being exonerated by the new English monarchy.
"Captain Blood" is one of the best swashbuckler movies of all time, with Flynn bringing a particularly youthful exuberance to his star-making role. The movie also marks the first on-screen pairings between Flynn and Olivia de Havilland and Basil Rathbone, both of whom played pivotal roles in his career. But Flynn aside, "Captain Blood" is a rousing buccaneer adventure, capturing much of the genre's appeal with an enduring quality that's held up for nearly a century. There were pirate movies before "Captain Blood," but the genre was never the same after it, with its influence on the way we see romanticized pirates proving pervasive.
1. Treasure Island (1950)
We have one last adaptation of "Treasure Island" and one last Disney pirate movie to close things out, and the studio's live-action 1950 film is a timeless masterpiece. The familiar story opens with Jim Hawkins, played by the same Bobby Driscoll who voiced Peter Pan three years later, obtaining a treasure map from a late pirate. Joining an expedition to recover the treasure from a remote island, Jim finds the ship's cook, Long John Silver (Robert Newton), has secretly recruited a crew of pirates. With Silver leading the pirates in a violent mutiny to seize control of the ship, Jim and the few honest surviving members of the crew seek refuge on the island.
Compared to later Disney adaptations of Stevenson's novel, the 1950 "Treasure Island" hews the closest to the source material. This includes a relatively more mature handling of the swashbuckling stakes, positioning Silver and his pirates as visibly more lethal adversaries. This isn't to say that the movie is a mature adventure — it stays accessible to viewers of most ages, but it also doesn't pull its tonal punches. The best adaptation of Stevenson's novel to date, "Treasure Island" best captures the genre's seafaring period piece fun.