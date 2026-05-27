Just as the cowboy archetype has endured for decades in cinemas worldwide, so too has that of the pirate. From romanticized depictions of its period piece golden age to more modern takes on piracy, the archetype has been surprisingly robust. The pirate genre is also an incredibly malleable one, from family-friendly live-action and animated features delving into its tropes to much more grounded and mature fare. Simply put, if you love pirates, you have a wide range of movies to choose from celebrating those seafaring scalawags.

With that in mind, we're highlighting the greatest pirate movies to ever grace the silver screen. Whether it's classic swashbuckling capers or sci-fi reimaginings of the genre's timeless tropes, there are quite a few films to choose from. The underlying criteria is that these movies all feature pirates in prominent roles and the associated genre elements throughout each of their narratives. These are the 10 best pirate movies of all time, ranked.