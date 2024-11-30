Burt Lancaster Had Nine Perfect Movies According To Rotten Tomatoes

Burt Lancaster could be just about anything you needed him to be — except small. He was not towering at 6'1", but he sure made it look that way on screen. Whether smiling or glowering, good natured or pure evil, there was a formidable bearing to Lancaster. But he did not lumber. God no, he was as graceful as a circus acrobat because, well, he was one. How dare a man so sturdy be so damn limber. And golden. And beautiful.

Lancaster's acting career was as remarkable as his absurdly perfect physicality. He made his motion picture debut in a stone-cold classic, and was one of the most popular movie stars on the planet for well over a decade. Lancaster worked too frequently to not slip up on occasion, but he generally exhibited great taste, particularly as a producer. His partnership with Harold Hecht (and later James Hill) yielded three Best Picture nominees and one winner in 1955's "Marty." It was rarely a bad time with Lancaster. To an extent, he seemed simply blessed. We were certainly blessed to have him.

For modern evidence of Lancaster's mastery over all things cinema, you need look no further than the man's film-by-film performance at Rotten Tomatoes. His less-than-sterling efforts are obviously there (including Lancaster's directorial debut, "The Kentuckian," his lowest rated movie on the site at 14% fresh), but the greatness stands out. How great was Lancaster in Rotten Tomatoes terms? He has a stunning nine films with a perfect 100% fresh rating. Are they all really that good? Let's dive in and take a look!