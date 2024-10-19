Watch This Film Noir Classic If You Want More Sweaty Desperation Like Uncut Gems

If you only knew Adam Sandler from goofy comedies like "Happy Gilmore" or "Grown Ups," "Uncut Gems" showcases a totally different side to him as an actor — and even the Safdies were impressed by his commitment to the role. His character, a jeweler and gambling addict named Howard Ratner, spends the movie getting into increasingly deeper financial holes, and the filmmakers slowly turn up the heat until Howard (and by extension, the audience) feels like he's trapped in a vat of boiling water. "Sweet Smell of Success" won't give you the exact same type of heart palpitations as "Uncut Gems," but for a film made nearly 70 years ago, it feels remarkably modern in its acid-tipped exploration of fame and power, and shares some thematic crossover even if the aesthetic and overall vibes are remarkably different.

Without spoiling too much, it's fair to say that Tony Curtis's character, Sidney, is full of the same kind of sweaty desperation as Howard. Long-held debts, owed favors, blackmail, threats, and intimidation hang in the air of both movies like a fog, as the shattered pieces of important relationships are run over by protagonists who have nearly lost their humanity in the pursuit of a financial windfall. The characters in these films are living on the edge, trapped in cycles that are unknowingly leading to their destruction. The movies also share an overall sense of scuzziness, the kind that makes you shudder at the notion that there could be people out there who are so nakedly covetous of power that they'll betray the people closest to them to get one more chance at the big time.

One other thing the films have in common? Both were ignored by the Academy when the Oscars ceremony rolled around, but both seem to have gotten the last laugh; it's only been a few years since "Uncut Gems" came out, but the movie's frenetic pacing seared its way into the cultural consciousness, while "Sweet Smell of Success" did the same thing with its crackling dialogue and stunning cinematography.