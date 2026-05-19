15 Best Martial Arts Movies Of All Time, Ranked

One of the most unabashedly entertaining film genres around are martial arts movies, which have really proliferated since the 1960s. From period piece epics to gritty modern takes on the genre, audiences worldwide have been thrilled by tightly choreographed melee combat for generations. The genre has also delivered some of cinema's most enduring and widely recognized icons, with actors like Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan expertly fronting the action. These movies also showcase a variety of cultures and distinct fighting styles while staying accessible to viewers all over the globe.

Whether it's the Hong Kong flicks that introduced the genre to the international mainstream or action comedies that deliver slapstick gags alongside the punches, there's a lot to love here. With that in mind, we've narrowed it down to our favorites, both important to the genre and standing the test of time with their memorable action set pieces.

These are the best martial arts movies of all time ranked, all primed and ready for your next binge.