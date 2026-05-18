One Of Clint Eastwood's Best Movies Was Also One Of The First To Release A Trailer Online

These days, online marketing is a standard part of a movie's promotional campaign. Back in 1993, however, the internet had yet to subsume our culture, and studios were still figuring out how to make the best of this emerging tech. One of the first examples came shortly after the internet itself was made available to the public. On April 30, 1993, the World Wide Web launched, giving users access to a network of information that would eventually become the sprawling mediascape we know today. In its early stages, though, it was comparatively barren terrain, and it was into this terrain that Clint Eastwood soon ventured, like he had so many dusty Old West towns before.

Except, this time, Eastwood did so as an embittered U.S. government agent rather than a traditional gunslinger, as his Bill Clinton-approved 1993 political thriller "In the Line of Fire" became one of the first movies ever to release its trailer online. In '93, Variety reported on how studios were "taking advantage of the interactive age" by "trying to reach moviegoers through the personal computer." Can you imagine? It seems rather quaint when viewed from the perspective of our nightmare future in which corporations have submerged our attention spans in a sickly pool of social media sludge. But back in the early '90s, the dream of an interconnected future that would unite the world was very much alive, and it was amid this tech optimism that Eastwood's action thriller first introduced itself to audiences.