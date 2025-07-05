The Clint Eastwood Box Office Hit That Almost Starred Tom Selleck

If you're Clint Eastwood and you're thinking of leaving the action genre after decades of being one of the most recognizable and celebrated movie heroes of all time, you better make sure you go out with a bang. Luckily, Eastwood's last action movie role has a 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Now, in fairness, the famed actor would go on to star in movies that had their share of action, but 1993's "In the Line of Fire" felt like the last fully-fledged Clint Eastwood actioner, and it's a doozy.

After winning Best Picture and Best Director at the 1993 Oscars for "Unforgiven," Eastwood returned to the director's chair with "A Perfect World," his highly anticipated directorial follow-up to "Unforgiven" which debuted in November that same year. The Kevin Costner-led crime drama was yet another critical hit for Eastwood, but it wasn't quite the box office success that "In the Line of Fire," a political action thriller from director Wolfgang Petersen ("Das Boot," "The NeverEnding Story"), had been just a few months prior.

In the film, Eastwood played Secret Service agent Frank Horrigan, the only remaining active duty agent who was part of the detail assigned to President John F. Kennedy on the day of his assassination. His failure to protect the commander in chief on that day drove Horrigan to alcoholism, which ultimately cost him his family. But after investigating a complaint about a tenant who has abandoned his apartment, Horrigan uncovers a plot by an ex-CIA assassin (John Malkovich) to kill the President and sees an opportunity to make amends for his past failure. He then gets himself placed on the President's protective detail in an attempt to thwart the mysterious assassin's plans.

Petersen's taut actioner was a hit both critically and commercially. The German filmmaker proved adept at such fare, directing Harrison Ford in one of his best action outings, "Air Force One," a few years later. With "In the Line of Fire," however, he ensured Eastwood delivered a fitting action swan song, with Horrigan representing one of Eastwood's greatest roles. But it seems the movie wasn't necessarily designed as such, and actually started as a project created for a very different star.