Clint Eastwood's Iconic Last Action Movie Role Has A 96% Score On Rotten Tomatoes

1993 was Clint Eastwood's victory lap year. After winning the Best Picture and Best Director Oscars for "Unforgiven" in March (which, along with being a critical success, also grossed $101 million at the North American box office), he would be the toast of Hollywood as he promoted two very different movies: "In the Line of Fire" and "A Perfect World." The latter was the most eagerly anticipated of the two, if only because it would mark his directorial follow-up to "Unforgiven," as well as pair him onscreen with 1990's Best Director winner Kevin Costner.

"In the Line of Fire" was not, on the surface, an odd movie. Directed by Wolfgang Petersen, the celebrated German director of "Das Boot," it was an action-thriller with an irresistible hook. Eastwood had been cast as Frank Horrigan, a long-in-the-tooth Secret Service Agent who finds himself being targeted by a psychopath who plans to kill the President of the United States. Horrigan is no longer on protective detail, and this is for a very good reason: he is the only member of the agency who was a part of John F. Kennedy's motorcade in Dallas on the day of the President's assassination. A distressed Horrigan gets himself placed back on protective duty, believing he's the one agent best equipped to catch this deranged killer.

But "In the Line of Fire" was a unique project for Eastwood not just because he didn't direct it. And it's possible this aspect of the film's production allowed it to stand apart from the kinds of movies he'd been making prior to "Unforgiven" and much of what he'd go on to make.