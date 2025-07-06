The Clint Eastwood Thriller That President Bill Clinton Adored

In between looking after the well-being of the nation and forging strong relationships overseas, the President of the United States sometimes finds a few spare hours to catch a flick. Luckily, they don't need to catch a motorcade down to the local multiplex and queue up like the rest of us. Instead, there is a small movie theater in the East Wing of White House where the President can enjoy a movie with his family and guests. Harry Truman was a fan of "My Darling Clementine" while John F. Kennedy preferred the adventures of James Bond in "Dr. No." More recently, Bill Clinton loved "High Noon" so much that he screened the classic Western 20 times during his residency at the White House. He also had some very positive things to say about another more contemporary movie directly related to his day job: Wolfgang Petersen's "In the Line of Fire."

Starring Clint Eastwood (in his last action movie role), John Malkovich, and Rene Russo, "In the Line of Fire" was released in 1993 at a time when Oliver Stone's controversial "JFK" was still fresh in everyone's memory. Evoking the terrible events of November 22, 1963 in Dallas, Texas, Petersen's political thriller puts us in the sensible shoes of the people with one of the highest-stakes jobs in the country: The U.S. Secret Service agents whose duty involves putting their own lives on the line to save the President in the event of an assassination attempt. President Clinton, who himself became the target of a botched shooting at the White House the following year, heaped praise on "In the Line of Fire" during an interview with Larry King (via The Buffalo News):

"I thought Eastwood was terrific. . . . I liked the movie very much. . . . I think it was as realistic as it could be and still be a real rip-roaring thriller."

Wolfgang Petersen and producer Jeff Apple chose not to quote Clinton's mini-review during the publicity campaign for the movie, but "In the Line of Fire" did just fine at the box office without the President's seal of approval on the poster. It raked in $187 million at the box office from a $40 million budget and earned three Academy Award nominations: Best Supporting Actor (Malkovich), Original Screenplay, and Editing.

Let's take a closer look at the movie and how it holds up today.