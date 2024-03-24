The Only Major Actors Still Alive From Francis Ford Coppola's The Conversation

Francis Ford Coppola's "The Conversation" is his masterpiece in between masterpieces. The legendary filmmaker wrapped principal photography in late February 1973, just one month before he would win the Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay Oscars for "The Godfather" (Albert Ruddy took home the Best Picture Oscar as the mafia classic's producer). Had Paramount released the film that year, it almost certainly would've received nominations for Best Picture and Director (over the wholly forgotten "A Touch of Class"), giving Coppola three consecutive nods in the latter category, a feat only accomplished once in Academy Awards history (by William Wyler). Instead, he wound up competing against himself a year later, when he added three more Oscars (Picture, Director, and Adapted Screenplay) to his trophy case with "The Godfather Part II."

While "The Godfather" movies placed him atop Hollywood's director A-list for the rest of the decade, some cinephiles believe "The Conversation" is the superior film. The paranoid thriller about surveillance expert Harry Caul (Gene Hackman), who's convinced he's recorded evidence of a murder plot, is seamlessly crafted and densely layered with narrative and thematic detail. It's a film that demands multiple viewings, and, as internet sleuths use slivers of audio/visual information to concoct theories about everything from 9/11 to 10/7, it only gets more relevant with each passing year.

The collaboration between Coppola and genius film/sound editor Walter Murch is peerless, but it would all be a lot of empty technique were it not for the brilliant performances that draw us into the movie's dense tangle of intrigue. Coppola assembled a first-rate cast, some of whom we've lost over the years. John Cazale was taken from us far too soon in 1978, while we only recently lost Cindy Williams and Frederic Forrest. Happily, many of the key players are still with us. So let's celebrate them and see what they're up to 50 years after the film's theatrical release!