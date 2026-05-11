Yellowstone's Darkest Dutton Secret Come To Light In Marshals Episode 11

Spoilers follow.

"Marshals" Episode 11 sees escaped convict and former Yellowstone ranch hand Neil Lamb (Sterling Jones) reveal the darkest Dutton family secret yet. With just two more episodes to go in the debut season, Logan Marshall-Green's Pete "Cal" Calvin found out about the notorious Train Station and for a moment it looked as though Kayce's Marshal days were behind him.

The Train Station on "Yellowstone" was a dumping ground for the bodies of those the Duttons deemed disposable. After five seasons of the show, it became the final resting place for dozens of victims, even Wes Bentley's Jamie Dutton, who was killed off at the end of the final season and unceremoniously dumped at the very same site to which his family had sent many a soul. With Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton seemingly moving on to a quiet life with his family at the end of "Yellowstone," it appeared as though the Dutton's murderous secrets would stay hidden.

When "Marshals" began, however, it very quickly became clear that this wouldn't be the case. Episode 2 of the show saw the titular crew scope out a drug deal in the so-called Zone of Death, a real-life area within the Yellowstone National Park where it's been suggested one could technically get away with murder. As many had suspected, this is the in-universe site of the Train Station, and in Episode 2 it looked as though the Marshals might stumble across the mass grave. Thankfully for Kayce, that didn't happen. But in Episode 11 he wasn't so lucky, as the Train Station came back to haunt Grimes' rancher once again — and this time the bodies didn't stay buried.