Yellowstone's Darkest Dutton Secret Come To Light In Marshals Episode 11
Spoilers follow.
"Marshals" Episode 11 sees escaped convict and former Yellowstone ranch hand Neil Lamb (Sterling Jones) reveal the darkest Dutton family secret yet. With just two more episodes to go in the debut season, Logan Marshall-Green's Pete "Cal" Calvin found out about the notorious Train Station and for a moment it looked as though Kayce's Marshal days were behind him.
The Train Station on "Yellowstone" was a dumping ground for the bodies of those the Duttons deemed disposable. After five seasons of the show, it became the final resting place for dozens of victims, even Wes Bentley's Jamie Dutton, who was killed off at the end of the final season and unceremoniously dumped at the very same site to which his family had sent many a soul. With Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton seemingly moving on to a quiet life with his family at the end of "Yellowstone," it appeared as though the Dutton's murderous secrets would stay hidden.
When "Marshals" began, however, it very quickly became clear that this wouldn't be the case. Episode 2 of the show saw the titular crew scope out a drug deal in the so-called Zone of Death, a real-life area within the Yellowstone National Park where it's been suggested one could technically get away with murder. As many had suspected, this is the in-universe site of the Train Station, and in Episode 2 it looked as though the Marshals might stumble across the mass grave. Thankfully for Kayce, that didn't happen. But in Episode 11 he wasn't so lucky, as the Train Station came back to haunt Grimes' rancher once again — and this time the bodies didn't stay buried.
Yellowstone's Train Station is no longer a secret on Marshals
"Marshals" Episode 10 channeled a classic "Yellowstone" trend with a wild plot that included everything from hostage-taking to bus crashes. One of the passengers on that bus was Neil Lamb, a convict who previously worked for the Dutton family. In fact, Lamb was one of the Duttons' most trusted associates as it turned out he had the infamous "Y" brand on his chest. This is the same "Y" born by Kayce Dutton and in "Marshals" it not only represented their shared history but Kayce's potential undoing.
Well aware that Lamb literally knew where the bodies were buried, Kayce pursued him into the mountains with the intent of dishing out some extrajudicial justice of his own. But Pete Calvin caught up to him and clearly knew something was off. Episode 10 ended with Kayce's Marshals career imperiled and in Episode 11 Cal did indeed find out about his newest recruit's dark past.
After Cal, Lamb, and Kayce hole up in a dilapidated hunting cabin, Kayce departs on a mission to find firewood, leaving Lamb alone with Cal. When he returns, the convict has spilled all his secrets, as evidenced by Cal asking ominously, "Tell me about the train station." At that moment it seemed that the game was up and Kayce would have to answer for his family's misdeeds. But as the episode goes on, we learn that Cal is willing to do anything for his brother-in-arms.
Pete Calvin just made himself a Dutton accomplice on Yellowstone
The Duttons did some terrible things on "Yellowstone" and after Pete Calvin discovers their murderous history, he initially seems shocked — as you might expect. "All that crap that the Cleggs and Gifford were saying about your family, is true?" he asks Kayce Dutton, describing the Duttons as "gangsters on horseback." In this moment, it seems as though Kayce is done for, especially since Cal has noticed the same brand on both Neil Lamb and Kayce's chest. But in classic "Marshals" fashion, things sort of wrap themselves up in implausible fashion.
"Marshals" Episode 11 also flashes back to Cal and Kayce's time as Navy SEALs, revealing how they lost their brother-in-arms, Roner, during a 2015 mission in Afghanistan. The flashbacks include multiple revelations about the pair, including that Cal covered for Riley Green's Garrett after he lied about witnessing Roner's death and convinced Cal to pull out of the mission. The end result of all this is that Kayce and Cal's bond is reinvigorated, and this seemingly prompts the latter to overlook the fact that his "brother's" family is one of the most violent, murderous clans in modern Montana history.
What's more, it seems Cal is willing to compromise his own morality to protect Kayce. After Lamb escapes, he and Cal come face-to-face in the wilderness. Cal later claims Lamb gave him the slip, but an overhead shot soon reveals Lamb's body beneath a sheet of ice. Not only is Cal willing to look past Kayce's dark history, then, he's willing to help cover it up. What this means for "Marshals" going forward remains unclear, but it's a surprising turn of events that should make for a thrilling and implausibly ridiculous season finale.