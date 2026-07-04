4 Worst Western Movie Remakes, Ranked

Though it's relentlessly grating to bear witness to Hollywood's obsession with rehashing old material, it can at least be fun to look back at some of the worst remakes ever made. Of course, anyone who embarks on such a mission is spoilt for choice given the sheer amount of horrible remakes littered throughout cinematic history. So we've narrowed things down to the Western genre for this particular list of offenders.

Westerns have been recycled ever since Warner Bros. bought First National Pictures in the 1930s and redid all their silent oaters from the previous decade as talkies. These early Western remakes even helped launch the career of John Wayne, who was cast in the 1932 Western "Ride Him, Cowboy," and many of them were worthwhile. Sadly, that's more than can be said for so many remakes.

Since then, all sorts of Oaters have been reworked, often to great effect. Take the time Clint Eastwood's "Unforgiven" got a Samurai remake which managed an impressive 94% Rotten Tomatoes score. In fact, the list of genuinely terrible Western remakes is surprisingly slight. For some reason, of the many that have been redone only a handful are truly awful. Even a couple of the entries on this very list are debatable. If you want to see where you stand in that debate, take a look below to see what we dredged up after trawling through the history of Western movies to find the most disappointing remakes in the history of the genre.