Clint Eastwood's Unforgiven Got An Underseen Samurai Remake With A 94% Rotten Tomatoes Score

Westerns have been linked with Japanese samurai films since before World War II. In fact, some of the best Westerns of all time have been remakes of samurai movies. But in 2013, things went the other way when Clint Eastwood's 1992 classic "Unforgiven" got a Japanese remake. That film, also titled "Unforgiven," saw Ken Watanabe play an aging former samurai who, like Eastwood's William Munny, is called back into battle one last time. Remaking "Unforgiven" seemed like a tough thing to do on paper, but happily, the 2013 version was met with solid reviews.

If you're going to remake a film, "Unforgiven" seems like a bad choice. Eastwood's 1992 Western was a singular work, and much of that had to do with very specific aspects of its creation and the context in which it emerged. The film was Eastwood's eulogy for the anti-hero archetype he'd brought to the fore back in the 1960s. It was also quite literally a farewell to his mentors and friends Sergio Leone and Don Siegel, both of whom received a tribute in the film's credits. Beyond that, it was a movie that directly interfaced with Western tropes of the past, subverting every single one of them and essentially marking the point at which the myth of the Old West died. If Eastwood's 1973 Western "High Plains Drifter" had upset John Wayne, the Duke would have imploded had he been alive to witness "Unforgiven."

In other words, the film belongs to a very specific lineage, and mapping all that historical context and specificity onto a samurai movie should have been nigh on impossible. But if director Lee Sang-il didn't quite pull it off, he did as well as anyone could have hoped with his 2013 remake.