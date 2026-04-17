10 Worst Movie Remakes Of All Time, Ranked

For many, remakes represent everything awful about Hollywood. They're the embodiment of some executive going, "Hey, we need to sell movie tickets. Let's just remake something people recognize in the hopes that fans of the original turn up."

To be fair, there's nothing inherently wrong with the idea of remaking a movie. Some remakes are genuinely better than the original, like the Coen Brothers' redoing "True Grit" or John Carpenter's "The Thing." But in those instances, you have a creative force behind the scenes who has a vision for how this new spin on an old classic can look. Or for horror/sci-fi movies, better technology can make a remake a worthwhile proposition, like with 1986's "The Fly."

All of this is to say that remakes aren't always terrible. Of course, there are plenty of terrible remakes that give every single one a bad name. These are the worst remakes of all time that really have no business existing. These are the lazy cash grabs that sometimes worked out for the studio and sometimes failed miserably. If there's any good to come from these films, it's that they make us appreciate the original film much more.