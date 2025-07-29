A Remake Of A Classic '70s Sci-Fi Movie Ended Up As One Of IMDb's Lowest-Rated Projects

This post contains spoilers for "Rollerball" and its 2002 remake.

50 years have passed since "Rollerball" was released in theaters in 1975, but this sci-fi cult classic still hits hard. If anything, it only feels more prescient with its near-future setting where corporations rule the world, and where every citizen is considered a customer. This might feel confusing at first, as "Rollerball" is technically a sports movie, where its titular futuristic sport lends the story a certain amount of action-first kineticism. While this is true, Norman Jewison's 1975 classic mounts a flawed social commentary that is scathing in its own way, even though some aspects of the story haven't aged too well and can be deemed exploitative.

The dangerous, corporate-mandated sport of Rollerball is more than just vapid entertainment. It is a tool used to control vastly scattered social classes, disguised as a necessary spectacle that can end conflict and eradicate bigotry at its root. If this sounds like a mid-70s version of "The Hunger Games," that's because it is a revamped version of the battle royale concept that usually comes with a critique of corporate hegemony (or any kind of autocracy). If the Hunger Games are a reminder of the Capitol's corrosive hold over the districts, Rollerball reinforces that every individual effort is futile, squashing the idea of heroism while fostering toxic codependence.

So when Rollerball star player Jonathan E. (a brilliant James Caan) achieves a level of superstardom that is concerning for the state, the corporate executives devise a scheme to keep his global influence under control. However, Jonathan isn't the kind of person to do anyone's bidding or abandon his teammates in a game that he has grown to genuinely love.

Now imagine a modern-day remake of this premise where every satirical component has been completely eliminated in favor of three video game-coded Rollerball tournaments that are all style and no substance. This is how abysmally bad 2002's "Rollerball" is — the film is such a hollow remake of the original that it doesn't even deserve a one-time ironic viewing. It is also among IMDb's lowest-rated movies. Let's talk about it!