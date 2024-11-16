The Worst Movie Of All Time According To IMDb

What makes a film "bad?" Well, for starters, these kinds of movies fail to have any redeemable qualities or their flaws prominently outweigh everything they have to offer. In fact, some legendarily bad movies are widely known because they're so terrible. I'm talking about the likes of Tommy Wiseau's "The Room" or 2010's "Birdemic: Shock and Terror." However, movies in this vein still offer something meaningful despite their nonsensical nature, as there's fun to be had with an egregiously bad premise. For example, a franchise like "Sharknado" induces plenty of unintended laughs, where the escalating events are so baffling and cringe-worthy that the films become an outlet for mindless entertainment.

But what about a movie that is insufferably, irredeemably bad? As in, so bad it's currently the lowest-rated film on IMDb with a rating of 1.9 out of 10? If you've never heard of 2008's "Disaster Movie," you're probably better off not knowing, as this Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer-directed parody flick has been deemed the worst movie of all time, at least according to IMDb. I'm not sure whether it truly is the worst of all time — after all, "Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever" exists and sports an infamous 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes — but its premise is pretty dubious. Likewise, the actual movie is filled with juvenile humor and stereotypical character framing. Perhaps its worst sin, however, is that it manages to annoy the heck out of even the most patient and forgiving moviegoers.

Without wasting any more time, let us find out what "Disaster Movie" is all about, and what exactly makes it so obnoxiously terrible.