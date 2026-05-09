When Did Daredevil And Punisher First Meet In Marvel Comics - And Why Was It Controversial?

While Charlie Cox's Daredevil has rarely crossed paths with the A-list Marvel heroes, there's another vigilante that's been sharing his orbit since "Daredevil" Season 2 — Frank Castle, aka the Punisher (Jon Bernthal). When Daredevil returned full-time in "Daredevil: Born Again," Frank came back too (and if you missed him in "Born Again" Season 2, you can see him again in the special "Punisher: One Last Kill").

In Marvel Comics, Daredevil and Punisher first crossed paths in "Daredevil" issues #183-184, part of the legendary run on "Daredevil" by Frank Miller. This run basically defined modern "Daredevil" (Miller is the one who made Catholicism a vital part of Matt Murdock's character), and thus cemented Daredevil and Punisher as one of Marvel's greatest rivalries.

But almost a decade passed between the Punisher's first appearance and his path crossing the Man Without Fear's. The Punisher was originally created by the late Gerry Conway with artists John Romita Sr. and Ross Andru as a Spider-Man antagonist. As with the Kingpin, Miller imported Punisher to bulk up the lacking rogues' gallery in "Daredevil."

The two-part story, "Child's Play" and "Good Guys Wear Red," centers on the death of a young girl, Mary Elizabeth O'Koren, who accidentally kills herself while high on PCP. Her brother, Billy, is out for revenge on the dealers who sold her the drugs — as is the Punisher. Daredevil, who beats up criminals but never kills them, has to both stop the Punisher and save Billy's soul.

Originally, this story was going to be published in "Daredevil" #167-168, but it ran into some publication hurdles. The Comics Code Authority censorship board was still in place at the time, and did not permit drugs to appear in stories. That was a problem for "Child's Play," where the whole premise involves drug-related crime.