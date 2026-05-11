Ben Affleck's The Batman Is One Of The Best Superhero Movies Never Made

Welcome to The Best Movies Never Made, a look back at the most fascinating, strange, and tantalizing films that never actually made it in front of cameras — and maybe should have.

There are many different flavors of Batman movies. There's Tim Burton's German expressionist gothic fantasy, the romantic drama of the animated "Batman: Mask of the Phantasm," Christopher Nolan's gritty crime epic "Dark Knight" trilogy, and the grungy murder mystery of "The Batman." But in the cracks of those Batman movies are plenty of unrealized projects, and the one that haunts me the most is "The Batman," starring and directed by Ben Affleck.

Affleck had arguably the most tumultuous time in the role of any live-action Batman actor. I was one of the foolish skeptics befuddled by his casting in "Batman v Superman," but I walked out of that movie excited to see more of his Batman. Given Affleck had distinguished himself as a director (his 2012 movie "Argo" won Best Picture), there was a natural assumption that when his Batman eventually got a movie, Affleck himself would also direct it.

That was the plan, and in the lead-up to "Batman v Superman," Affleck sounded excited to mount the challenge. Speaking to USA Today in 2016, he described playing Batman under Snyder's direction almost like an apprenticeship preparing him to direct Batman himself.

"I would never have imagined that I could or would direct a movie like this. And in working with [Snyder] and seeing what he did and watching him every day, I got really inspired by that and by seeing the scope on which he was telling the story, by seeing what he was able to do with this kind of mythic story on a grand scale."

But then came the not-so-great reaction to "Batman v Superman." And then Affleck's passion project "Live By Night" bombed, and "Justice League" was ill-recieved too. Due to his personal struggles with addiction, Affleck stepped away from the movie — and ultimately from playing Batman entirely.

Director Matt Reeves overhauled "The Batman" completely, and that movie is a great consolation prize. But you know what they say about grass on the other side. Affleck's aborted Batman reign feels like a squandered opportunity, and the collapse of his "The Batman" is the worst symptom of that.