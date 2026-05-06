Supergirl Movie Runtime Confirmed By DC Universe Director Ahead Of Release
The new DC Universe continues next month with the release of "Supergirl." Starring Milly Alcock ("House of the Dragon") as Superman's Kryptonian cousin, Kara Zor-El, the movie looks to be a (mostly) faithful adaptation of the "Woman of Tomorrow" comic series. It also is, evidently, not going to be a terribly long affair, according to director Craig Gillespie.
Collider recently caught up with the "Dumb Money" filmmaker at CCXP and asked him about the runtime of "Supergirl" with the release date just around the corner. "With credits, close to one [hour and] 50 [minutes]," Gillespie confirmed. So there we have it. Even with credits, viewers can expect less than two hours. That's relatively short by comic book movie standards. For context, James Gunn's "Superman" was two hours and nine minutes long.
Comic book fans have become accustomed to longer movies. Warner Bros. made sure the theatrical cut of "Justice League" was under two hours, but Zack Snyder's version was four hours. "Batman v Superman" was two hours and 31 minutes long. Even more recently, "The Batman" was nearly three hours long. So the fact that this movie is under two hours might be a little surprising.
Be that as it may, it doesn't seem like the director feels like he's being hampered by a restrictive runtime. Gillespie seemed confident in what he's packed into those 110 minutes:
"I feel really great about it, I'm very excited for everybody to see it. [We're in] the final stages, getting all of the effects done and we're doing the mix this week, the final mix. So we're basically at the finish line and I can't wait for everyone to see it."
Supergirl isn't a super long movie
Does that runtime include any post-credits scenes? "I can't tease that," Craig Gillespie said when prompted about the possible credits scenes attached to "Supergirl." Whether or not a credits scene or multiple credits scenes are part of that runtime remains to be seen. James Gunn recently revealed the first photo from "Man of Tomorrow," which is now in production for release next summer, so teeing that movie up would make sense.
As for this film, it may not be super long, but it's got a lot going for it. Even though the ultraviolent, R-rated "Lobo" movie didn't happen, Jason Momoa, our former Aquaman, is playing Lobo alongside Milly Alcock's Supergirl. It's also going to be a space-set adventure, rather than being set on Earth. The synopsis for the movie reads as follows:
When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice.
Looking ahead, Warner Bros. and DC Studios also have "Clayface," a horror movie set in Batman's world, hitting theaters in October. The "Lanterns" TV show also arrives on HBO in August. As for what comes after? Much of that has to do with how the impending Paramount acquisition of WB pans out, so let's not get too ahead of ourselves. But Gunn and DC Studios co-head Peter Safran have lots of projects in the works, including a "Wonder Woman" movie and "The Brave and the Bold," among others.
Matthias Schoenaerts ("The Old Guard 2"), Eve Ridley ("The Witcher"), David Krumholtz ("Oppenheimer"), and Emily Beecham ("1899") star alongside Alcock. Ana Nogueira ("Teen Titans") wrote the screenplay.
"Supergirl" hits theaters on June 26, 2026.