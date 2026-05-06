Supergirl Movie Runtime Confirmed By DC Universe Director Ahead Of Release

The new DC Universe continues next month with the release of "Supergirl." Starring Milly Alcock ("House of the Dragon") as Superman's Kryptonian cousin, Kara Zor-El, the movie looks to be a (mostly) faithful adaptation of the "Woman of Tomorrow" comic series. It also is, evidently, not going to be a terribly long affair, according to director Craig Gillespie.

Collider recently caught up with the "Dumb Money" filmmaker at CCXP and asked him about the runtime of "Supergirl" with the release date just around the corner. "With credits, close to one [hour and] 50 [minutes]," Gillespie confirmed. So there we have it. Even with credits, viewers can expect less than two hours. That's relatively short by comic book movie standards. For context, James Gunn's "Superman" was two hours and nine minutes long.

Comic book fans have become accustomed to longer movies. Warner Bros. made sure the theatrical cut of "Justice League" was under two hours, but Zack Snyder's version was four hours. "Batman v Superman" was two hours and 31 minutes long. Even more recently, "The Batman" was nearly three hours long. So the fact that this movie is under two hours might be a little surprising.

Be that as it may, it doesn't seem like the director feels like he's being hampered by a restrictive runtime. Gillespie seemed confident in what he's packed into those 110 minutes: