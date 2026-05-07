Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Finale Recreates Marvel & Netflix's Best Fight Scene (With A Twist)

This article contains spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2, Episode 8, "The Southern Cross."

After some initial reluctance from Marvel bigwigs, the one-take hallway fight in "Daredevil" Season 1, Episode 2, "Cut Man," became one of the show's most praised scenes — so much so, it inspired a once-per-season tradition of a one-take action scene. The staging and set pieces got more ambitious, but each one showed Daredevil (Charlie Cox) beating on a stream of enemies to show his brutality and his stubborn ability to get back up after being knocked down.

In "Daredevil" Season 2, Episode 3, "New York's Finest," Daredevil marches down a stairwell corridor, beating on the Dogs of Hell biker gang. "Daredevil" Season 3, Episode 4, "Blindsided," got even more ambitious, with an over 10-minute single-take of Matt Murdock fighting his way through a prison riot that is widely considered some of the best Marvel action ever.

"Daredevil: Born Again" opened by continuing this tradition in the very first episode, while Season 2 had a briefer one-take in Episode 3, "The Scales & the Sword," when Matt freed one of Mayor Wilson Fisk's (Vincent D'Onofrio) prison camps. But the Season 2 finale flips the tradition on its head.

After five seasons of action scenes where Daredevil fights numerous enemies in confined spaces, the Kingpin gets the chance to do so in this finale. A mob of New Yorkers rise up and charge the New York State Supreme Court Building where Fisk has barricaded himself. Rather than cowering, Fisk charges out to meet the mob, charging through and bashing several heads in.

This one is not edited like a oner, though, and for good reason: The scene crosscuts between Fisk brutalizing the mob and scenes of Daredevil and Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) fighting through Fisk's private army of corrupt cops.