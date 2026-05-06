Daredevil: Born Again Season 2's Most Controversial Choice Demands A Closer Look

Warning: Major spoilers for the Season 2 finale of "Daredevil: Born Again" follow.

Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock just unmasked himself to the world as the vigilante Daredevil, but somehow, that's not even close to what's likely to go down as the most talked-about aspect of the Season 2 finale. "Born Again" has been steadily building to an inflection point in the escalating war between our blind crimefighter and Vincent D'Onofrio's villainous Mayor Wilson Fisk — who, up until recently, had enacted a complete stranglehold on New York City. The disastrous results of the Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) trial and the legal tide turning against him put an end to that, but the last half of the episode (titled "The Southern Cross") doesn't unfold quite how we would've thought. In fact, it's bound to stand out as the most controversial choice of the season and, dare we say it, perhaps the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole.

But let's back up first. Everything devolves into chaos when Fisk and his cronies try to leave the New York courthouse to regroup from their stunning setback. Wilson Bethel's wild card Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye has other plans, however, and his attempted assassination of Fisk results in a complete lockdown in the heart of Manhattan. With the disgraced Mayor sheltering inside and an army of Anti-Vigilante Task Force officers brandishing weapons outside, this doesn't sit well with a horde of angry New Yorkers seeking justice.

What follows is the show's most overt instance of political commentary yet. As the protestors attack the courthouse and gain access to the building, it's all but impossible to ignore the parallels with the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol. Was this a bold and ambitious choice ... or a fundamentally misguided one in extremely poor taste? Let's dig into it.