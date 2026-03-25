Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Premiere References An Underrated TV Series

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the season 2 premiere of "Daredevil: Born Again."

When "Daredevil: Born Again" picks up roughly six months after the events of the season 1 finale, a lot has changed in the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. New York City has elected and fallen victim to the power-hungry whims of Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), super-powered vigilantes like Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock/Daredevil have been forced into hiding underground, and they've been replaced by patrols of masked goons roaming the city and enacting martial law as part of Fisk's "Safer Streets" initiative.

When the premiere kicks off, however, it seems like nothing has changed at all — in fact, we're initially meant to believe the city has never been better. This is mainly shown through the return of "The BB Report," a documentary-like online production featuring young reporter BB Urich (Genneya Walton) interviewing random citizens on the street. Not only does this bring a street-level perspective to the story, providing insights into what everyday New Yorkers feel about the larger events unfolding around them, but it justifies the addition of BB Urich and her connection to the legacy of her late uncle Ben Urich (Vondie Curtis-Hall) from the original Netflix series.

Despite painting a rosy picture of New York under Fisk, however, "The BB Report" quickly reveals the lie. A rogue hacker abruptly takes over the news show and splices in footage of a mysterious figure wearing a Fisk mask. This bizarre act of resistance essentially mocks the new Mayor, exposing his criminal dealings and urging the city to wake up. Look familiar? Those who've watched the brilliant USA Network series "Mr. Robot" will recognize this blatant homage to the frequent "fsociety" videos, though reactions will be split over whether it's as effective here.