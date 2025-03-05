Daredevil: Born Again Returns To Its Netflix Roots With A Jaw-Dropping One-Take Action Scene

Spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" follow.

The premiere of "Daredevil: Born Again" wastes no time at all, kicking off with an action scene that's out to remind you of the original "Daredevil" series.

Here's the set-up: Bullseye (Wilson Bethel, last seen in "Daredevil" season 3) has attacked Josie's Bar and critically wounded Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson). Matt/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) arrives and attacks Bullseye, fighting him into the bar. Daredevil has strength and rage on his side, so Bullseye is left running. The one-take begins in the interior of Josie's, then follows Bullseye as he makes it up the building's stairwell, Daredevil close behind, before the fight concludes on the roof.

These extended one-take action scenes were a hallmark of the Netflix "Daredevil," which did a new one in each season while trying to one-up the previous scene. The first was in the second ever "Daredevil" episode, "Cut Man" (directed by Phil Abraham). Taking place in an apartment building hallway, Matt fights bad guys across two rooms in order to rescue a child they're holding captive. The brutal choreography and staging of the fight scene evokes Park Chan-Wook's revenge flick "Oldboy" (soon to be a TV series itself).

Season 2's "New York's Finest," courtesy of director Marc Jobst, depicted Matt fighting through a stairwell against a biker gang, the Dogs of Hell. Previously trapped by the Punisher (Jon Bernthal, who is back for "Born Again" and more), Daredevil wielded not only his fists but also a chain as a whip. That was a more elaborate set-up, and was shot on location rather than on a set like the "Cut Man" fight. According to series fight coordinator Phil Sivera, this made the choreography and camera placement more demanding.

Instead of pulling back, though, "Daredevil" season 3 went even further. The episode "Blindsided" features an almost eleven-minute one-take showing Matt fighting through a prison riot, as conceived by Alex Garcia Lopez. And yes, as season 3 showrunner Erik Oleson confirmed, this was a true single-take, not multiple shots stitched together. Even Marvel execs doubted the "Daredevil" team could pull it off, and yet, they did.

So, how does the "Born Again" oner stack up?