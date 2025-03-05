Daredevil: Born Again Returns To Its Netflix Roots With A Jaw-Dropping One-Take Action Scene
Spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" follow.
The premiere of "Daredevil: Born Again" wastes no time at all, kicking off with an action scene that's out to remind you of the original "Daredevil" series.
Here's the set-up: Bullseye (Wilson Bethel, last seen in "Daredevil" season 3) has attacked Josie's Bar and critically wounded Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson). Matt/Daredevil (Charlie Cox) arrives and attacks Bullseye, fighting him into the bar. Daredevil has strength and rage on his side, so Bullseye is left running. The one-take begins in the interior of Josie's, then follows Bullseye as he makes it up the building's stairwell, Daredevil close behind, before the fight concludes on the roof.
These extended one-take action scenes were a hallmark of the Netflix "Daredevil," which did a new one in each season while trying to one-up the previous scene. The first was in the second ever "Daredevil" episode, "Cut Man" (directed by Phil Abraham). Taking place in an apartment building hallway, Matt fights bad guys across two rooms in order to rescue a child they're holding captive. The brutal choreography and staging of the fight scene evokes Park Chan-Wook's revenge flick "Oldboy" (soon to be a TV series itself).
Season 2's "New York's Finest," courtesy of director Marc Jobst, depicted Matt fighting through a stairwell against a biker gang, the Dogs of Hell. Previously trapped by the Punisher (Jon Bernthal, who is back for "Born Again" and more), Daredevil wielded not only his fists but also a chain as a whip. That was a more elaborate set-up, and was shot on location rather than on a set like the "Cut Man" fight. According to series fight coordinator Phil Sivera, this made the choreography and camera placement more demanding.
Instead of pulling back, though, "Daredevil" season 3 went even further. The episode "Blindsided" features an almost eleven-minute one-take showing Matt fighting through a prison riot, as conceived by Alex Garcia Lopez. And yes, as season 3 showrunner Erik Oleson confirmed, this was a true single-take, not multiple shots stitched together. Even Marvel execs doubted the "Daredevil" team could pull it off, and yet, they did.
So, how does the "Born Again" oner stack up?
Daredevil vs. Bullseye is the hero's most brutal fight yet
The "Born Again" opening is closest to the season 2 fight, but flipped. It features Daredevil and Bullseye climbing up a building and ends on the rooftop, instead of starting on the roof and Daredevil going down the stairs through the Dogs of Hell.
There's another key difference: this fight has two stars, not one. The previous "Daredevil" oners anchored the choreography around Matt. We followed him through the stairwell in "New York's Finest," and then through the prison in "Blindsided." This one, though, emphasizes Bullseye just as much. As he charges out of the bar and up the stairs, we leave Matt behind for a bit, focusing entirely on a limping Bullseye trying to get away. When Daredevil does return to the scene, it's at a distance, whereas Bullseye is at the front of the frame. Why is the scene putting us in the shoes of its villain? Because this allows us to see Daredevil as Bullseye does — as a relentless pursuer.
One thing that elevates the original "Cut Man" fight is that Matt isn't fighting only for his own survival; he's trying to save someone else. The stakes are higher because it's not just our hero on the line. The "Born Again" fight adds some similar emotional stakes, as Bullseye has murdered Matt's friend. Daredevil may be blind, but at this moment you can tell he's seeing red. Throughout the fight, Matt listens in on Karen (Deborah Ann Woll) comforting the dying Foggy outside. His attention is divided, but he's spending Foggy's last moments hunting his killer instead of by his friend's side. Matt's enhanced hearing means he's aware of that during every second of the chase.
Each punch Matt lands on Bullseye hits hard because he's not just trying to defeat him — he's trying to hurt him. The scene further underlines Daredevil's drive because Bullseye gets plenty of good hits in too. By the time they make it to the roof, Daredevil has at least a dozen knives (thrown by Bullseye with his usual pinpoint accuracy) wedged in his armor.
The son of a boxer, Matt Murdock knows how to take a punch and get back up. Not even crazed bikers, a prison full of rioters, or a foe as deadly as Bullseye can keep him down, as "Daredevil: Born Again" proves once more in its opening moments.
Several /Film folks spoke about the first two episodes of the show on today's episode of the /Film Daily podcast, which you can listen to below:
"Daredevil: Born Again" is streaming on Disney+.