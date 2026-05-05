Tom Hiddleston's Scrapped Daredevil: Born Again Role Explained By Charlie Cox

Tom Hiddleston is forever going to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the hearts and minds of many fans. Even though Hiddleston believes he's only a temporary torchbearer of the role of Loki, he's made it difficult for any actor to follow in his footsteps over the course of the last 15 years. It turns out he very nearly helped put his stamp on a very different corner of the MCU in "Daredevil: Born Again," but not as Thor's trickster god brother. Rather, as a director.

On a recent episode of the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, Charlie Cox discussed everything "Daredevil" in honor of "Born Again" Season 2 coming to a close on Disney+. During the conversation, the actor behind Matt Murdock revealed that Hiddleston, who has long been his pal in real life, was going to direct an episode of the show's first season before plans were altered along the way. Here's what Cox had to say about it:

"When the first season of 'Born Again' was originally going to be 18 episodes long, Tom was going to direct one of the episodes. One of the great losses of the back half of that original season, even though the changes that were made to the show were needed and necessary and made it much better, but he was going to direct episode 12 or something."

"We were already on the phone collaborating and coming up with ideas and stuff," Cox added. "That would have been lovely."

When the show was announced in 2022, the first season was supposed to have 18 episodes. But that was cut dramatically, leading to Marvel revamping "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 1 with new writers and directors well into production.