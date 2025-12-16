The Best Stephen King Movie Of 2025 Wasn't A Horror Film

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Stephen King is one of our true masters of horror. Not only is he one of the most prolific authors to ever do it, but many of his works have also been turned into movies and TV shows for decades, giving us horror classics like "Carrie" and "It," among many others. And even though King is nearing 80, he remains a prominent voice in popular culture, with 2025 serving as a banner year for him with not one but three different films based on his work arriving in theaters.

Yet, for as much as we associate his name with horror, and even though both 2025's "The Monkey" and "The Long Walk" were good-to-excellent horror movies, the best Stephen King film of 2025 wasn't a horror flick at all. Released over the summer by NEON and directed by another horror master in the form of Mike Flanagan ("Doctor Sleep," "Midnight Mass"), "The Life of Chuck" is an absolute masterwork of cinema that is quite unlike any other King adaptation before it.

For those who didn't have the good fortune of seeing it, the film is based on King's 2020 novella of the same name and is a non-linear story told in three separate chapters. These three sections chronicle the life and times of Charles Krantz (Tom Hiddleston) in reverse, beginning with his death and ending with his childhood in a mysterious house.

Like virtually every other King work, there are elements of horror at play here, from people reckoning with a possible world-ending event to ghost stories and tales about locked doors that should never be opened. But they're all viewed through the lens of life rather than death. That's to say, "The Life of Chuck" isn't focused on the horrors of death.