Who Is Scott Wampler? The Life Of Chuck's Loving Tribute, Explained By Mike Flanagan

This article contains minor spoilers for "The Life of Chuck."

As the man behind shows like "The Haunting of Hill House" and underrated cinematic gems like "Hush," Mike Flanagan is one of our modern horror masters. Flanagan has shined especially brightly when adapting the works of Stephen King, with movies like "Doctor Sleep" and "Gerald's Game" to his name. Now, Flanagan has reunited with King for an adaptation of the author's novella "The Life of Chuck," which has been met with widespread critical acclaim – and with good reason.

Those who see the movie and hang around for the credits will undoubtedly notice that Flanagan included a card that reads, "In memory of Scott Wampler." Indeed, Flanagan dedicated his latest movie to Wampler. But who is he, exactly? The late, great Scott Wampler was the co-host of the popular podcast "The Kingcast," all about the works of Stephen King. He co-hosted the show alongside Eric Vespe, with the two having brief cameos in the film as well. Flanagan was a frequent guest on the podcast.

Unfortunately, Wampler passed away almost exactly a year ago, shortly after he and Vespe filmed their cameos for the film. During a recently screening of "The Life of Chuck" which featured a Q&A with Flanagan moderated by Vespe, the filmmaker explained why he decided to dedicate the movie to Wampler.

"I was in Austin for ATX [Television Festival], I think we were already supposed to have dinner, you and Wampler, we were texting about it that morning and then, by the afternoon he was gone," Flanagan said. "It was utterly shocking." Flanagan and Vespe still met up, and it was at that dinner where the idea to dedicate the movie to Wampler came about: