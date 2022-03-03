Tom Hiddleston Says He's Merely 'A Temporary Torchbearer' Of The Loki Role

Before you lose your grip on sanity like I did for a moment, think about this. Loki is a shapeshifter. He can be any gender. He can be any animal – and that's just in this universe. Now that we have the entire multiverse thing happening in the MCU, literally anything a writer can dream up can happen. Heck, we saw Frog Thor in "Loki!"

I'm not saying that Hiddleston won't get bored and do something else. Maybe he's tired of the horns and the wig. Maybe he loves it and will play Loki as long as Marvel will let him (and Marvel, he needs to play this forever). I think the reference here is to the actual Norse deity that this character is based on: Loki has been around for centuries, and will be remembered as long as we have the writings he comes from, or writings about those writings. The trickster archetype is omnipresent in some form or another in so many mythologies around the world. One show isn't going to end and poof, he'll be forgotten — any more than Zeus or Venus would be.

At least, I hope that's what he's saying. It soothes me to think so. Either way, Hiddleston's Loki will be back in "Loki" season 2. He's not (as far as we know) appearing in "Thor: Love and Thunder," and with no one even realizing who he is at the end of "Loki" season 1, where we'll see him again outside of the series is very much up in the air. Still, Loki is a trickster, so maybe this is just to throw us all off. That's so Loki!