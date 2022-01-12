Loki Featurette Explores How The Show's Visual Effects Came To Be

Almost every sci-fi TV show and film runs on CGI these days. It's allowed studios to do some spectacular things. While viewers have quibbles with CGI that's overdone, there is no way we'd have, say, a believable talking tree as a character in Marvel films without it. Today Industrial Light & Magic, the effects company behind almost every single solitary genre film and show that you love, has released a video of how some of the special effects were done in the recent Disney+ TV series "Loki."

There is no dialogue in this video, just a visual rendering of the effects, particularly in the (spoilers for "Loki" ahead) final episodes of the first season of the series. It's some of the coolest stuff ever, and honestly, it's kind of nice to just watch the different layers of effects versus the finished product without an explanation I'm not going to understand anyway.

There are so many amazing things in here, like how they created Alligator Loki (Loki-gator? Alli-Loki?) By the way, they used a stuffed alligator with googly eyes on it for the actors to work with, something I found in an article at Marvel.com, not in the video. It just makes me happy to share that with you. We also get a glimpse of Frog Thor.