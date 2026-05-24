5 Best Horror Movies Like Primate

Johannes Roberts' killer chimpanzee movie "Primate," currently on Paramount+, is just as goofy as one might expect. It's a night of bloody ape mayhem, and little else. The plot involves a chimpanzee named Ben (Miguel Torres Umba), living with a gentle family of primatologists in Hawai'i, who contracts rabies from a rogue mongoose and goes feral during a house party. Ben savages a gaggle of twentysomethings who do increasingly ill-advised things to avoid him. It's a slasher movie with a rabid primate. Macaque-l Myers? I'll workshop that pun.

Chimpanzees are, of course, notoriously violent animals. There's a reason why the chimps you see in movies are always so small. It's because young chimps are relatively docile. Adult male chimps can stand about 4'11". When was the last time you saw a chimpanzee the size of Sabrina Carpenter in a movie? Yeah, those chimps cannot be tamed. You may have seen old Tarzan movies as a kid, and loved the idea of cuddling up to Cheetah the chimpanzee, but know that each one of the Cheetah chimps either died or retired at an early age. Showbiz is rough.

Of course, thanks to the success of Merian C. Cooper and Ernest B. Schoedsack's "King Kong" in 1933, killer apes and monkeys, especially giant ones, have become staples of world cinema. Killer apes stand as a reminder that, evolutionarily, we haven't come very far. In many ways, we are King Kong. We are Ben the chimp. We are Cheetah. We are every single one of our ape and monkey siblings. It also helps that gorillas and apes can often be played by human actors in goofy-looking fur suits; unrealistic gorilla costumes are a kitsch tradition as old as time.

The following movies will, then, give you your ape fix. Take a look.