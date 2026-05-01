One Of 2026's Most Unhinged Horror Movies Is Taking Over Paramount Plus

It's kind of wild that Johannes Roberts' "Primate" opened in theaters about three months before the release of the predictably overly-sanitized Michael Jackson biopic "Michael." Roberts' film, of course, is a silly but enjoyable horror movie about Ben (Miguel Torres Umba), a chimpanzee who gets rabies and begins wrathfully mauling the humans he resides with in a remote house in Hawai'i. Fast-forward to the scenes in "Michael" where the film's namesake (Jaafar Jackson) is wistfully introducing his pet chimp Bubbles. With a little digital trickery, footage from these movies could be readily combined to show Bubbles suddenly going feral and ripping off people's jawbones in the Jackson mansion.

That the chimp in "Primate" is named Ben further evokes the titular song that Michael Jackson sang for the 1972 killer rat movie "Ben," making this comparison that much more apt. It might be time to arrange a "Primate"/"Michael" double feature.

If you want bloody ape mayhem, though, then "Primate" is the better bet. A violent, breezy, absurd 89-minute feature (with credits!), "Primate" is one of 2026's most ridiculous films. It doesn't shy away from its gore (boasting scenes of forced jaw removal, head smashing, and more), making it the best movie about a bloody ape since 1969's "Night of the Bloody Apes." Sure, it has a low budget, and sure, the storytelling is stodgy, but it's a fine film to watch when you're hanging with your friends and have already downed your third cocktail.

Indeed, "Primate" may be fulfilling that very function, as it's the #1 movie in the U.S. on Paramount+ at the moment (via FlixPatrol). Clearly, people are curious about the scary ape movie and appear to be indulging that curiosity now that it's available for streaming.