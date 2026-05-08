The 1960s featured a global cultural revolution that ditched more conservative social conventions for a more vibrantly exuberant perspective on the world. These qualities were reflected in the decade's films, which embraced the possibilities of color cinematography and imaginative art design. These counter-culture elements also spread into cinematic storytelling itself, providing revisionist and postmodern approaches to popular genres reflecting a heightened verisimilitude and more salient social commentary. With that in mind, there are a lot of '60s movies that everyone should watch at least once.

Given the sheer breadth of movies released worldwide from 1960 to 1969, there are always going to be overlooked gems that fall through the cracks. That's why we've gathered some of the greatest underrated and forgotten '60s movies from a variety of genres and international backgrounds. From hauntingly surreal thrillers to revisionist Westerns, '60s cinema reflected the ongoing cultural upheaval that helped make the movies of today possible.

These are the 10 best '60s movies nobody talks about anymore and are each worth checking out.