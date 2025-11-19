'60s Movies Everyone Should Watch At Least Once

The 1960s were a turbulent era of transition across the globe, and this upheaval impacted every single art form save for maybe polka music. (Here's where I find out about an avant-garde electronic polka movement that flourished during the Prague Spring.) It was during this decade that the seeds for the New Hollywood revolution were sown, with exciting, convention-flouting directors like Dennis Hopper, Mike Nichols, and Sergio Leone exploding onto the scene. As the Civil Rights Movement surged forward despite the assassinations of its leaders and cold-blooded murder of four little girls in Alabama, and the U.S. grew more entrenched in the pointless Vietnam War, movies were getting angrier, more subversive, and much more violent.

This was the decade that gave us such classics as "Bonnie and Clyde," "Easy Rider," "The Graduate," "In the Heat of the Night," and "Yojimbo," while the French New Wave ran wild with an onslaught of new releases from boundary-pushing geniuses like Jean Luc-Godard, François Truffaut, and Agnès Varda. Frederico Fellini, Luchino Visconti, and Michelangelo Antonioni were also in their prime, as was Ingmar Bergman. Meanwhile, Stanley Kubrick crafted two stone-cold, game-changing masterpieces in "Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb" and "2001: A Space Odyssey."

On top of that, the decade saw old-fashioned Westerns and bloated, soundstage-bound musicals fall out of style, even as the under-the-influence counterculture was served with psychedelic provocations like "The Trip," "Head," and "Wild in the Street." As for the major films of the era not mentioned above, even if you've never seen them, you know the titles, so I needn't recommend them here. But if you're looking for a batch of movies that aren't well known in the mainstream, these superb flicks are emblematic of their times in very different ways.