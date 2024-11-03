This Once-Banned Horror Movie Has Willem Dafoe's Stamp Of Approval

Most Hollywood stars become synonymous with the films they star in, but every so often, a celebrity's unapologetic love of another movie becomes a part of their "brand." It's very common with directors when their styles reflect their inspirations, most notably, Brian De Palma with Alfred Hitchcock. It's not as common with actors, however, who are often cagey or diplomatic when talking about their cinematic likes and dislikes, because you never know who you're going to work with (or for) in this business. We know what films an actor like Bruce Willis loves because he's been open about it in interviews, but it's doubtful a movie fan would sit down to watch Peter Bogdanovich's "The Last Picture Show" and think to themselves, "You know, Bruce Willis loves this movie."

But then there's Willem Dafoe, who might be the world's most passionate living fan of Kaneto Shindo's "Onibaba." Undoubtedly one of the greatest Japanese horror films ever made, the once-banned in the United Kingdom "Onibaba" from 1964 is often translated as "Demon Hag," and is a stunning, monochromatic erotic-horror movie about a woman and her daughter-in-law who will do anything to survive while the men of their community are away at war. It's famous for its mesmerizing score by Shindo's long-term collaborator, Hikaru Hayashi, and the now iconic han'nya mask, used to "demonize the sinful emotions of jealousy and its associative emotions."

And Willem Dafoe will talk about "Onibaba" any chance he gets. Podcasts, interviews, his Letterboxd top 4, you name it — if Dafoe sees a window to talk about the Japanese horror film, he's taking it. Most notably, during his visit to The Criterion Closet in January of 2024, Dafoe mentioned that he loves "Onibaba" so much that he even bought the rights to the film to remake it.