Bruce Willis' 16 Favorite Movies Of All Time

From 2020 to 2022, Bruce Willis cranked out a huge number of movies, most of them low-budget sci-fi/action films that all went straight-to-video, and usually playing brief, supporting roles. The many films were, by and large, panned by critics and mocked by baffled fans, all of whom wondered by Willis didn't appear to have much on-camera dialogue, or why he wasn't the lead character. In three years, he appeared in 22 movies.

In March of 2022, it was announced that Willis had been diagnosed with aphasia, a brain condition that affected his ability to speak and comprehend language. Many of the above fans expressed their deepest apologies, and even the Razzies, in a rare show of good taste, retraced Willis' Worst Actor nominations. Willis retired from acting because of his condition. In February 2023, Willis, now 69, was also diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, and he remains in the care of his family.

Willis, of course, left behind a massive legacy in Hollywood, from his early days on "Moonlighting," through his stint as an action hero in the "Die Hard" movies, and into the hands of Quentin Tarantino, for whom he acted in "Pulp Fiction" and "Four Rooms." He was a comedy star, too, playing the voice of an infant in the "Look Who's Talking" movies, and staring in the wholly underrated slapstick heist movie "Hudson Hawk." "The Sixth Sense" was a massive, massive hit, and he remained prolific for decades. He was in eight movies in 2006 alone. His whole filmography is too impressive to list here.

Back in 2007, Willis was interviewed (via text message) by Ain't It Cool News about his favorite movies of all time. Willis, typing extemporaneously, rattled off 16 titles, all of them stone-cold classics, that he would happily call his favorites. Scroll down to read his full list of favorites.