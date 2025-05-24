Paul Newman Made Some Of The Greatest Westerns Ever With One Director

When it comes to ranking the best Western movie actors, Paul Newman rarely troubles the likes of John Wayne, Clint Eastwood, and Gary Cooper at the top of all-time lists. Sure, one of his most beloved movies was starring alongside Robert Redford in "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid," but arguably his most iconic roles were brooding outsiders like Eddie Felson in "The Hustler" and Luke Jackson in "Cool Hand Luke." Even so, Newman starred in his fair share of Westerns over the course of his career, putting in big performances for Arthur Penn in "The Left-Handed Gun," John Huston in "The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean," and Robert Altman in "Buffalo Bill and the Indians, or Sitting Bull's History Lesson." He also made two of the greatest Westerns ever with one particularly underrated director, Martin Ritt.

Ritt is arguably one of the most unsung Hollywood filmmakers, working in a range of genres from the late 1950s until his disappointing final film, "Stanley & Iris," in 1990. His reputation survived getting blacklisted from television work in the early '50s by the House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC), later moving into directing movies once the Red Scare hullabaloo had died down. His debut feature, "Edge of the City," was well-received, but it was his next picture that paved the way for his fruitful relationship with Paul Newman.

"No Down Payment" starred Joanne Woodward, who had first met Paul Newman while they were working on a Broadway show called "Picnic" in 1953. RItt cast them both in "The Long, Hot Summer" and the pair became romantically involved during the production, marrying in 1958. The film was hailed as Ritt's major comeback and Newman's star-making role, earning him the Best Actor Award at the Cannes Film Festival. Newman and Woodward would go on to make a further 15 movies together, one of them ("Paris Blues") also directed by Ritt. Ritt and Newman collaborated on five more pictures, and they might have made it seven in total if Ritt's version of "First Blood" with Newman as John Rambo got off the ground. Sadly, that never came to pass, but we still have "Hud" and "Hombre," two of the best revisionist Westerns to come out of the 1960s.

