Roger Ebert Didn't Mince Words About This Horror Movie That Launched A Gross Franchise

Roger Ebert refused to rate "The Human Centipede (First Sequence)" on the grounds that a star rating simply didn't apply. Though he'd similarly dismissed a handful of other films throughout his career, the 2009 body horror was the first to have disturbed him so deeply that it precluded any sort of rating whatsoever.

With his simplistic "thumbs up/down" rating system, Roger Ebert is arguably responsible for the fresh/rotten binary nightmare of Rotten Tomatoes. But while the famed critic relied on his digits to rate movies during his on-screen appearances, his written reviews were based on a slightly more appropriate four-star rating system — though even Ebert wasn't a huge fan, writing in 2012, "I curse the Satanic force that dreamed up the four-star scale." Even when using the star system, however, he would sometimes abandon it completely to hand out a simple "thumbs down," a mark he bestowed upon around 60 films in his career. Some of the movies Ebert hated are actually worth watching, but many might not know there's a tier below the dreaded "thumbs down": the "I refuse to rate this film" tier.

This is the wretched space within the annals of Ebert history in which "The Human Centipede" dwells. According to the critic, it simply didn't matter whether the film was good or bad, just that it "occupie[d] a world where the stars don't shine."