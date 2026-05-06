What's The Song At The End Of The Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Finale?

Spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 follow.

The ending of "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 1 was a dark hour for Daredevil (Charlie Cox), as Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) cemented his martial rule over New York City. The season finale, "Straight to Hell," concluded with a montage set to Radiohead's 2000 song "Everything In Its Right Place." It was an ironic needle drop, because that is definitely not where everything is at the end of "Straight to Hell."

(That irony is baked into the song, granted, because Radiohead lead singer Thom Yorke wrote it in the wake of serious struggles with depression. The title feels like a futile, frustrated plea, especially with how Yorke sings it.)

The Season 2 finale of "Daredevil: Born Again," titled "The Southern Cross," turns a needle drop into a tradition because this episode also closes with a Radiohead song: 2001's "Pyramid Song," specifically. "Everything In Its Right Place" is from the band's fourth album, "Kid A," while "Pyramid Song" is from their fifth, "Amnesiac." In a 2001 interview with KCRW Radio, Radiohead guitarist Ed O'Brien said that "'Pyramid Song' is probably the best song that we've recorded."

Bassist Colin Greenwood further explained that Yorke was inspired to write the song by visiting a museum exhibit on Egyptian history in Copenhagen, which included "an exhibition of Egyptian underworld and tomb art of people who were being ferried across the river of death." The Egyptian inspiration explains that title, "Pyramid Song," and the lyrics which refer to the narrator crossing a river swimming with "black-eyed angels."

A calming song about death, the ultimate journey from one state to the next, is a fitting choice for this "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 finale.