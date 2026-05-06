What's The Song At The End Of The Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Finale?
Spoilers for "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 follow.
The ending of "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 1 was a dark hour for Daredevil (Charlie Cox), as Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) cemented his martial rule over New York City. The season finale, "Straight to Hell," concluded with a montage set to Radiohead's 2000 song "Everything In Its Right Place." It was an ironic needle drop, because that is definitely not where everything is at the end of "Straight to Hell."
(That irony is baked into the song, granted, because Radiohead lead singer Thom Yorke wrote it in the wake of serious struggles with depression. The title feels like a futile, frustrated plea, especially with how Yorke sings it.)
The Season 2 finale of "Daredevil: Born Again," titled "The Southern Cross," turns a needle drop into a tradition because this episode also closes with a Radiohead song: 2001's "Pyramid Song," specifically. "Everything In Its Right Place" is from the band's fourth album, "Kid A," while "Pyramid Song" is from their fifth, "Amnesiac." In a 2001 interview with KCRW Radio, Radiohead guitarist Ed O'Brien said that "'Pyramid Song' is probably the best song that we've recorded."
Bassist Colin Greenwood further explained that Yorke was inspired to write the song by visiting a museum exhibit on Egyptian history in Copenhagen, which included "an exhibition of Egyptian underworld and tomb art of people who were being ferried across the river of death." The Egyptian inspiration explains that title, "Pyramid Song," and the lyrics which refer to the narrator crossing a river swimming with "black-eyed angels."
A calming song about death, the ultimate journey from one state to the next, is a fitting choice for this "Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 finale.
Like Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, Season 2 closes with Radiohead
By the end of "The Southern Cross," as "Pyramid Song" plays, Matt Murdock has been imprisoned after revealing his secret identity as Daredevil. A different flavor of defeat from Season 1, but a defeat nonetheless, and one that separates him from Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll).
Fisk is last seen standing alone on a beach, an uncertain new chapter in his life story opened. Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) is now working with CIA spook Mr. Charles (Matthew Lillard), while Heather Glenn (Margarita Levieva) is going to take up the identity of dead super-villain Muse. The happiest ending goes to Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), who is reunited with her husband Luke Cage (Mike Colter).
"Daredevil: Born Again" Season 3 is already confirmed, so we're now taking bets on which Radiohead song that season will end on. One guess we can probably write off is "Creep," considering "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" already featured that song in the MCU. It's not just the Marvel Cinematic Universe that likes to needle drop Radiohead either; it's a proven favorite popular shows with jukebox soundtracks, from restaurant dramedy "The Bear" to mystery thriller series "Yellowjackets."
"Daredevil: Born Again" may be following, rather than setting, a trend with its Radiohead needle drops but I'm certainly not complaining.
"Daredevil: Born Again" is streaming on Disney+.