Marshals Episode 10 Introduces A Dark Yellowstone Twist That Changes Everything For Kayce Dutton

Spoilers for "Marshals" Episode 10 to follow.

With its 10th episode, "Marshals" introduced a former Yellowstone ranch hand who knows the Dutton family's dark secrets. Though we've never actually met this onetime Dutton associate before, it turns out he's pretty important since he knows all about the family's misdeeds and, as such, could become Kayce's undoing.

"Marshals" Episode 10 channels classic "Yellowstone," and it's one heck of a ride. In what might be the show's most ridiculous chapter yet, we get a hostage situation inside a drug store, an explosion on Kayce's (Luke Grimes) ranch that imperils the life of Riley Green's Garrett, and a prisoner transfer gone wrong that results in three dangerous criminals escaping. That's not to mention some major revelations about Belle Skinner's (Arielle Kebbel) past and the usual attempt to progress the multiple other storylines this series has set up. It's bewildering, to say the least, and you'd be forgiven for getting whiplash when the show ultimately reveals that one of the escaped criminals was actually a former ranch hand from the Yellowstone Dutton ranch.

Not only was Sterling Jones' Neil Lamb an ex-ranch hand, he was a branded member of the Dutton clan, which means he was one of the most trusted members of the team and effectively owned by Kevin Costner's John Dutton. Of course, Lamb and his "owner" never actually met because the former was created by the "Marshals" writers and ret-conned back into the "Yellowstone" timeline. But while Lamb is never mentioned on this franchise's mothership series, he's suddenly become very important as he threatens to reveal secrets that could destroy everything Kayce has worked for.