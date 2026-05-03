Hokum Is The Spiritual Remake Of A Terrifying Twilight Zone Episode

Spoilers for "Hokum" follow.

Director Damian McCarthy's new horror film "Hokum" stars Adam Scott as Ohm Bauman, a depressed and mean-spirited author visiting a small Irish inn to scatter his long dead parents' ashes. At the inn, he comes across evil at work, both mundane and supernatural.

"Hokum," which /Film praised as a truly scary horror movie, melds a lot of horror influences. Considering it centers on a writer in a haunted hotel, the movie has an inarguable debt to "The Shining." Ohm's backstory, and how his memories of a creepy TV screen factor into it, will also remind you of Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) in "Get Out." We can't forget McCarthy's previous film, "Oddity," either; like "Oddity," "Hokum" is a murder mystery set around a haunted Irish country house.

In "Hokum," the haunting is confined to a specific room: the inn's honeymoon suite. The local legend is that the hotel's owner, Cob (Brendan Conroy), managed to trap a witch in that suite, and so now the suite stays locked to keep the witch in there. Ohm dismisses the story as (what else?) "hokum," but when he's locked in suite himself, some terrifying events make him reconsider.

In broad strokes (an American traveling Europe comes to an old countryside building, which has a supernatural evil locked inside in one room inside), "Hokum" reminded me of "The Twilight Zone" episode "The Howling Man." Self-adapted by Charles Beaumont from his short prose story, "The Howling Man" sees traveler David Ellington (H.M. Wynant) happen upon a monastery during a dark and stormy night. In this old hermitage is a howling prisoner (Robin Hughes), whom the monks claim is the Devil himself in a human guise.