Hokum's Director Keeps Returning To The Same Freaky Idea – And It Keeps Working

After the success of the ultra-buzzy "Caveat" and the menacing "Oddity," Irish filmmaker Damian McCarthy is three for three thanks to "Hokum." /Film's Ryan Scott called the film "very scary" in his review, and the terrifying imagery from the trailer quickly made the film one of the most highly anticipated genre releases of the year. McCarthy's films frequently incorporate elements of Irish folk horror and specialize in tense, atmospheric stories with minimal locations and eerie objects. But there's an element that has shown up time and again in his films that, from the outset, might be puzzling for the casual horror fan — rabbits.

By and large, rabbits in film and literature tend to represent fertility, abundance, and new beginnings. They're prey animals, signifiers of the spring season, and often embody innocence and vulnerability. But rabbits are also frequently depicted as trickster gods, a juxtaposition from their usual symbolism. When it comes to McCarthy's filmography, however, rabbits are pure nightmare fuel. "Caveat" features the world's weirdest rabbit prop, a plush rabbit toy that drums whenever an evil spirit or hidden danger is nearby. Ornamental rabbits are scattered all throughout "Hokum," and while the bizarre children's TV show host is a donkey, most fans thought the terrifying face was a rabbit when the trailer first dropped, encouraged by what appeared to be a dead body in a rabbit costume.

Horror fans have taken notice, and during an interview with filmmaker and content creator Nicolas Curcio, Damian McCarthy explained why rabbits keep popping up in his films. "It's probably 'Watership Down,'" he explained. "There's a terrifying hare in that I remember being frightened [by] when I was very, very small, so there's probably something in that that's continued." But McCarthy's rabbit-based kindertrauma isn't limited to the British animated film that has traumatized generations.