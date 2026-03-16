Hokum Review: Adam Scott Leads A Very Scary Horror Movie [SXSW]

Horror is one of the most reliable genres that Hollywood goes back to over and over again. There are many reasons for that but, in the here and now, it's partially because it's cheap relative to other forms of popcorn entertainment. It's also one of the only genres that can sustain original ideas these days. And thank God for that, because we get movies like "Hokum." It's not "elevated" horror attempting to reinvent any wheels. It is, however, a very satisfying, very fun, and very well executed scary movie.

Hailing from writer/director Damian McCarthy, who previously brought us the good old-fashioned scary movie "Oddity," his latest effort centers on novelist Ohm Bauman (Adam Scott) who heads to a remote hotel in Ireland to scatter his parents' ashes. Upon arrival, he's met with tales of a witch haunting the honeymoon suite. A mystery soon begins to unfold, leading him to confront some darkness from his past, as well as horrifying visions that his pragmatic mind is initially quick to disregard.

The trailer for "Hokum" promised an exceptionally creepy, supernatural horror movie. There's something refreshing about a movie that delivers upon reasonable expectations. NEON hasn't over-marketed or over-promised with this one. The studio knows what they have and McCarthy knows precisely what he's doing. For anyone who enjoys what a genuinely scary, not terribly complicated scary movie has to offer, this is the goods.

"Hokum" is the kind of movie that has one yelling stuff like, "Turn the lights on!", "Nope!" or, to quote "The 40-Year-Old Virgin" for a moment, "B***h get out the room!" It's frightening but not so self serious that it can't be a joy as well. It's the sweet spot for horror fiends.