The One Dramatic Role That Helped Adam Scott Land Severance

Based on Liane Moriarty's hit novel of the same name, "Big Little Lies" focuses on a group of wealthy but troubled women in Monterey, California (marking a departure from the source material, which is set in a rich coastal enclave of Australia). Reese Witherspoon's high-maintenance, strong-willed Madeline McKenzie is one of the show's central characters, but it becomes clear that her household wouldn't run without her husband Ed, played by Adam Scott. Ed is Madeline's second husband, and she shares a daughter, Abigail (Kathryn Newton), with her ex-husband Nathan (James Tupper). (Ed and Madeline also have a headstrong younger daughter named Chloe, played by Darby Camp.) To say Ed puts up with a lot where Madeline is concerned is an understatement, and if you haven't watched "Big Little Lies" yet, I'm not going to spoil anything here except to say that Scott is very, very good as Ed!

Speaking to Vulture in 2017, Scott said that he devoured the script of "Big Little Lies" and knew he wanted to be involved. "I had not read the book, and so I read the script over a weekend as if it were a page-turner of a novel," Scott said of the show's first season. "I had six of them. I did not have the final one, but I read them all quickly over a day and a half and just thought it had all these really rich characters and was addictive and fun, but also had this heartbreak. It's kind of a hat trick to have that, because there's this sense of fun to the whole affair, but then also there's a melancholy to it that I think we all can relate to. It's a really difficult thing to grab those two things at once. I immediately wanted to be a part of it, and I auditioned for Jean-Marc [Vallée, season 1's director, who passed away in 2021] to get the part."

Here's a little tidbit for you too: Ed's thick, luxurious beard was Scott's idea. "Yeah, the beard was my idea. I guess I can take credit for that monster," Scott shared, saying he talked showrunner David E. Kelley into the look. "Well, I grew up in Santa Cruz, which is really close to Monterey," Scott shared. "I grew up looking across the bay at Monterey, right where the show takes place. It's just a 20-minute drive. I felt like I knew him, this guy that works at home. I felt like he should have a beard and a fleece vest. And Jean-Marc was really cool and let me grow the beard. So there it is."

Scott reprised his role in the show's (wholly underwhelming) second season, and now, "Big Little Lies" seems to be over for good ... leaving Scott free to star in "Severance" for as long as it runs. Clearly, "Big Little Lies" did pave the way for Scott to book something as ambitiously dramatic as "Severance."