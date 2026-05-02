Hokum's Director Made One Of The Scariest Horror Movies Ever (And It's Streaming On Hulu)

Picture this: You're staying alone in a country house. At night, you duck out to your car for only a moment to grab something. Once you're back inside, a strange man comes to your doorstep, claiming he saw someone else sneak inside while you were outside. You obviously don't want to open the door, but you aren't sure what's scarier: if he's lying, or if he's telling the truth.

It's a scary scenario to imagine — and scarier still brought to life, because this is the opening sequence of 2024 horror film "Oddity." /Film called "Oddity" one of the scariest films of 2024, and time is already being kind to it. Director Damian McCarthy is quickly proving himself the king of Irish horror cinema. His new film, "Hokum," will assuredly go down as one of 2026's most terrifying movies just as "Oddity" was one of 2024's. If you saw "Hokum" and want more of what McCarthy is serving, "Oddity" is just a Hulu stream away.

In an exclusive interview with /Film, McCarthy described "Oddity" as a series of horror short film concepts strung together. That aforementioned opening sequence is one; it ends without resolution before the film jumps ahead a year. The woman, Dani (Carolyn Bracken), apparently died at the hands of the man, Olin Boole (Tadhg Murphy). But Dani's twin sister Darcy (Bracken again), a blind medium and owner of an antique shop filled with occult oddities, is not convinced by the official story of her sister's death.

Darcy comes to stay in the house where Dani died, to the unease of Dani's widower Ted (Gwilym Lee) and his new girlfriend Yana (Caroline Menton) ... especially since Darcy's brought along a life-sized golem carved of wood for some reason.