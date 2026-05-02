A Lord Of The Rings Actor Wants To Play Voldemort In HBO's Harry Potter Series

Another actor has thrown their hat in the ring to play Voldemort in HBO's upcoming "Harry Potter" TV show. The actor in question is Andy Serkis, known best for his work as Gollum in the "Lord of the Rings" franchise, as well as playing Caesar in the more modern "Planet of the Apes" movies. Voldemort famously killed Harry Potter's parents, and Serkis seems willing to take on that task for HBO's small screen reboot.

On a recent episode of the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, where he was promoting his new animated film adaptation of "Animal Farm," Serkis was presented with the idea of playing He Who Shall Not Be Named in the "Harry Potter" show, which dropped its first trailer back in March. The premiere season, titled "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" after the first "Harry Potter" book, is due to arrive in December. Serkis responded well to the idea, saying:

"Definitely. I'm just waiting for the call basically, that's a cool one. Mind you, Ralph's [Fiennes] got big boots to follow."

"I'd have to think seriously about that. I'm not going to ruin that right now," Serkis joked when pressed to demonstrate what his take on the character might be. "No, I'm not gonna do it right now." The actor also quipped, "Oh yeah, I'd chop my nose off. Very happy to do that."

To be crystal clear, this wasn't something Serkis seemed to be pondering before host Josh Horowitz brought it up. All the same, he does seem like a good fit. Cillian Murphy won't be playing Voldemort in the "Harry Potter" series, so somebody has to.