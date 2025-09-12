Is Cillian Murphy Playing Voldemort In The Harry Potter HBO Series? Here's The Truth
The "Harry Potter" TV series is well underway, with filming taking place as we speak. It's an ambitious undertaking, one that will span a full decade. When it was first announced in 2023, HBO Chairman and CEO Casey Bloys said it would be a "decade-long series." That being the case, anyone who signs on to be part of it will be signing a huge chunk of their life away. So, who then will be playing he who shall not be named? At least one actor who has been rumored to be in the running for Voldemort has finally addressed said rumors.
"Oppenheimer" star Cillian Murphy was recently a guest on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast. Host Josh Horowitz decided to ask the Oscar-winner about the Voldemort rumors, which have been persistent online. As for whether or not they have any validity? It would appear not. Here's what the actor had to say about it:
"No, my kids show me it occasionally, but no, I don't know anything about that. I mean, also, it's just really hard to follow anything Ralph Fiennes does. The man is an absolute acting legend. So, good luck to whoever is going to fill those shoes."
Ralph Fiennes played the role in all eight of the"Harry Potter" movies, which generated more than $7 billion at the global box office. The sheer popularity of the world that author J.K. Rowling created is why Warner Bros. Discovery is hatching such an ambitious plan for HBO and HBO Max. But as Murphy tells it, he hasn't heard anything about it, officially speaking, and even if he had, it doesn't sound like he would be interested in following in Finnes' footsteps.
The search for Voldemort in the Harry Potter TV show rages on
Rowling has made many anti-trans comments in recent years, which have made her a controversial figure. This is also something that many of the actors associated with the show have been asked about, and those questions probably won't end any time soon. That's another consideration any actor who decides to get involved will have to make. Murphy, who is coming off the massive success of "Oppenheimer," has no shortage of options. Even if this were brought to his desk, it'd be understandable if he passed.
"Cillian is a fantastic actor. That's a wonderful suggestion. I would be all in favor of Cillian. Yeah," Finnes said on "Watch What Happens Live" last year. So, for whatever it may be worth, the actor whose shoes Murphy was worried about filling was prepared to pass the torch. Be that as it may, the search for the next actor to play Voldemort continues.
Francesca Gardiner ("Succession") is on board as the showrunner for "Harry Potter," as well as being an executive producer. Mark Mylod ("Succession," "Game of Thrones") is also on board as an executive producer and director of multiple episodes. Filming has been underway since the summer, with Dominic McLaughlin (Harry Potter), Alastair Stout (Ron Weasley), and Arabella Stanton (Hermione Granger) leading the cast. But that's just the tip of the iceberg, as the cast has been stacked with quite a few notable actors.
But with filming firmly underway, the producers are going to have to find their Voldemort sooner rather than later. Staying on schedule will be key as the young stars are going to grow up quickly. So if it's not Murphy, we should be hearing a name dropped before long. Stay tuned.
The "Harry Potter" TV show premieres sometime in 2026.