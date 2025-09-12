Is Cillian Murphy Playing Voldemort In The Harry Potter HBO Series? Here's The Truth

The "Harry Potter" TV series is well underway, with filming taking place as we speak. It's an ambitious undertaking, one that will span a full decade. When it was first announced in 2023, HBO Chairman and CEO Casey Bloys said it would be a "decade-long series." That being the case, anyone who signs on to be part of it will be signing a huge chunk of their life away. So, who then will be playing he who shall not be named? At least one actor who has been rumored to be in the running for Voldemort has finally addressed said rumors.

"Oppenheimer" star Cillian Murphy was recently a guest on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast. Host Josh Horowitz decided to ask the Oscar-winner about the Voldemort rumors, which have been persistent online. As for whether or not they have any validity? It would appear not. Here's what the actor had to say about it:

"No, my kids show me it occasionally, but no, I don't know anything about that. I mean, also, it's just really hard to follow anything Ralph Fiennes does. The man is an absolute acting legend. So, good luck to whoever is going to fill those shoes."

Ralph Fiennes played the role in all eight of the"Harry Potter" movies, which generated more than $7 billion at the global box office. The sheer popularity of the world that author J.K. Rowling created is why Warner Bros. Discovery is hatching such an ambitious plan for HBO and HBO Max. But as Murphy tells it, he hasn't heard anything about it, officially speaking, and even if he had, it doesn't sound like he would be interested in following in Finnes' footsteps.